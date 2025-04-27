Gabriel’s Diary
Ephemeral Presence, Eternal Legacy: The Baptism of Jesus at St. Peter’s
This magnificent painting that President Trump is facing depicts John baptizing Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.
7 hrs ago
Tyla Gabriel
How to Get to the Seventh Heaven
Journey Through the Regions of Devachan
Apr 26
Tyla Gabriel
Swedish Death Cleaning: Preparing Your Exit with Joy and Purpose
Today, a beautiful spring day in Michigan, Douglas and I cleaned the garage and storage shed.
Apr 25
Tyla Gabriel
Have No Fear
I have a great little piece on the Swedish Death Cleaning that I was going to post today, but had a flash of insight that has been brewing and stewing…
Apr 24
Tyla Gabriel
Life After Death: A Modern Spiritual Seeker's Guide
Have you ever found yourself staring into the unknown, wondering what lies beyond this life?
Apr 22
Tyla Gabriel
The Two Jesus Children and the Easter Mystery
Douglas and I have gathered a group of anthroposophists in our Invisible College with the purpose of teaching Rudolf Steiner’s spiritual science to…
Apr 20
Tyla Gabriel
Are You Evolving to Become an Angel?
Our thoughts, feelings, and actions today are literally building the foundation for our future selves
Apr 12
Tyla Gabriel
Booing Heard ‘Round the World
Trump’s Vaccine Push Meets the People’s Fury
Apr 10
Tyla Gabriel
From Ordinary to Extraordinary
My Spiritual Evolution Guided by the Teachings of Rudolf Steiner
Apr 8
Tyla Gabriel
Calling on Michaelites to Awaken and Arise
The Return of Archangel Michael's Truth Warriors is Happening Now
Apr 5
Tyla Gabriel
The Path to Spiritual Freedom: A Journey Through Seven Planetary Stages
Ancient Saturn, Ancient Sun, Ancient Moon, Current Earth, Future Jupiter, Future Venus, and Future Vulcan
Apr 3
Tyla Gabriel
Soaking in Serenity
How Epsom Salts, Boron, and Baking Soda Refresh Body, Soul, and Gut
Apr 2
Tyla Gabriel
