Ephemeral Presence, Eternal Legacy: The Baptism of Jesus at St. Peter’s
This magnificent painting that President Trump is facing depicts John baptizing Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.
  
Tyla Gabriel
3
How to Get to the Seventh Heaven
Journey Through the Regions of Devachan
  
Tyla Gabriel
3
Swedish Death Cleaning: Preparing Your Exit with Joy and Purpose
Today, a beautiful spring day in Michigan, Douglas and I cleaned the garage and storage shed.
  
Tyla Gabriel
4
Have No Fear
I have a great little piece on the Swedish Death Cleaning that I was going to post today, but had a flash of insight that has been brewing and stewing…
  
Tyla Gabriel
19
Life After Death: A Modern Spiritual Seeker's Guide
Have you ever found yourself staring into the unknown, wondering what lies beyond this life?
  
Tyla Gabriel
14
The Two Jesus Children and the Easter Mystery
Douglas and I have gathered a group of anthroposophists in our Invisible College with the purpose of teaching Rudolf Steiner’s spiritual science to…
  
Tyla Gabriel
11
Are You Evolving to Become an Angel?
Our thoughts, feelings, and actions today are literally building the foundation for our future selves
  
Tyla Gabriel
5
Booing Heard ‘Round the World
Trump’s Vaccine Push Meets the People’s Fury
  
Tyla Gabriel
14
From Ordinary to Extraordinary
My Spiritual Evolution Guided by the Teachings of Rudolf Steiner
  
Tyla Gabriel
2
Calling on Michaelites to Awaken and Arise
The Return of Archangel Michael's Truth Warriors is Happening Now
  
Tyla Gabriel
4
The Path to Spiritual Freedom: A Journey Through Seven Planetary Stages
Ancient Saturn, Ancient Sun, Ancient Moon, Current Earth, Future Jupiter, Future Venus, and Future Vulcan
  
Tyla Gabriel
2
Soaking in Serenity
How Epsom Salts, Boron, and Baking Soda Refresh Body, Soul, and Gut
  
Tyla Gabriel
11
