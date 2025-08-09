After spending 10 years researching the “swamp” at my blog called the American Intelligence Media, I collected enough songs to publish three albums. I think music is a terrific way to teach, plus we need some ballads and songs for this REVOLUTION.
I saved this Ben Garrison cartoon from years ago and felt it was an appropriate image for this album which features a musical testimony to El Rushbo. You can listen to the album for free just below the cover image. The lyrics are on the Bandcamp site.
Creativity bursting all the seams!
Working it, for truth!