After spending 10 years researching the “swamp” at my blog called the American Intelligence Media, I collected enough songs to publish three albums. I think music is a terrific way to teach, plus we need some ballads and songs for this REVOLUTION.

I saved this Ben Garrison cartoon from years ago and felt it was an appropriate image for this album which features a musical testimony to El Rushbo. You can listen to the album for free just below the cover image. The lyrics are on the Bandcamp site.