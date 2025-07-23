If you've been following my blog, you know I don't shy away from the tough stuff—whether it's diving into anthroposophy, exposing hidden agendas, or sharing my own path of spiritual growth. Today, I want to open up about a personal story about how the 2008 election shattered my world, but also sparked a deeper quest for truth through Rudolf Steiner's teachings and my own developing supersensible abilities. This isn't just a rant about politics; it's a testimony to how spiritual tools can cut through demons and lies to reveal what's really going on behind the scenes in shadowy places like Washington D.C. If you're feeling lost in today's chaos, stick with me—this might be the very nudge you need to become more conscious of your own spiritual journey.

Back in 2008, when Barack Obama won the presidency, I was gutted. It saw a dark cloud roll over America, and I sensed something deeply sinister at play. Obama wasn't just a politician; he was shaped by radical thinkers from Chicago's underbelly. Take Saul Alinsky, for instance—Obama's key mentor through community organizing. Alinsky's book Rules for Radicals was basically a playbook for tearing down systems from the inside, using tactics like ridicule and division to grab power. Then there were folks like Frank Marshall Davis, a communist poet who influenced young Obama, and the Weather Underground crowd, including Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, who bombed buildings in the '60s and later hosted Obama's political launch. Even Reverend Jeremiah Wright's fiery sermons about "God damn America" echoed in Obama's worldview. Reliable reports from sources like the Chicago Tribune and biographies confirm these connections—they weren't hidden, but the mainstream media glossed over them. To me, this wasn't just politics; it screamed of demonic forces aiming to divide and control, straight out of Steiner's warnings about materialistic shadows creeping into society.

At the same time, I'd been deep into anthroposophy since 1985. Rudolf Steiner's works became my lifeline, especially his insights on Ahriman—the spirit of materialism and deception. In his book The Incarnation of Ahriman (which my husband Douglas also explores in depth in his own writings), Steiner describes Ahriman as a being who wants to trap humanity in cold, mechanical thinking, turning us into soulless machines. Ahriman isn't some cartoon villain; he's the force behind lies, tech addiction, and the denial of anything spiritual.

Steiner predicted Ahriman's human incarnation in the West around the third millennium, not as a monster, but as someone blending into power structures. Early on, I wondered if Obama fit the bill—his rise felt too scripted, too divisive. But as I studied more, I realized Ahriman would crave a grander stage: the richest tech lord, a global emperor, not a "scrawny-ass gay Indonesian fake president" propped up by shadowy networks. Obama's role seemed more like a pawn in Ahriman's game, spreading division and eroding freedoms under the guise of hope and change.

For the next year, I scoured the emerging "alternative media" online sites like Infowars and early truther blogs—trying to piece together the puzzle. I was still unraveling 9/11, questioning the official story of collapsing towers and Building 7's "miracle" fall. Local papers and TV news were useless; they parroted the same lies. No one in my circle could explain Obama's win or who really attacked us on 9/11 in a way that rang true. It was isolating, but as a Steiner student and First Class member of the Anthroposophical Society, I knew answers lay beyond the physical and I had a spiritual destiny waiting to be fulfilled.

First Class? For those new to this, it's a serious commitment in Steiner's School of Spiritual Science. Steiner created it as an inner circle for dedicated students who've mastered his basics—like Knowledge of the Higher Worlds, Occult Science, Theosophy, The Philosophy of Freedom —and are ready for esoteric lessons. It's not a club; it's a path of initiation, building spiritual organs through meditation and moral discipline. Being in First Class marked my shift from casual reading to rigorous practice as I consciously used techniques to awaken my faculties of "supersensible perception."

As Steiner explains in Knowledge of the Higher Worlds, and the first words I read from anthroposophy:

"There slumber in every human being faculties by means of which he can acquire for himself a knowledge of higher worlds... At every moment the listener may say to himself: that, of which they speak, I too can learn, if I develop within myself certain powers which today still slumber within me."

These words lit my path and started my conscious, spiritual self-development and awakening of my heart chakra; now, let them ignite yours. This is why I encourage you to dive into Steiner, nourish your spirit, and reclaim your supersensible vision—the truth is waiting, and so is your higher self. These teachings and practices are available to any student seeker who is ready.

This perception isn't "psychic woo-woo"—it's like upgrading your senses to see spiritual realities. Steiner describes it as developing "organs of clairvoyance" in the soul, starting with the heart chakra as a center of warmth and insight. In Douglas's book The Human Heart: Sensible Organ of Perception, he expands on Steiner: the heart isn't just a pump; it's a supersensible organ perceiving inner and outer worlds, etherizing blood into spiritual forces.

My own breakthrough came in a psychic development class, where I helped Pinellas County Sheriff's Office locate a missing woman's body. I "saw" the spot vividly—turns out, it was spot-on. Detectives visited my home shortly thereafter, half-suspecting me because my details were so precise! That experience, detailed in my post Blinded by the Light Gave Me Vision and The Path of Modern Initiation Is Yours to Explore, confirmed to me that my capacities were real. It’s not hocus-pocus—it's disciplined soul work.

By 2010, I wanted a more expansive view of the battlefield. Steiner taught that politics is a spiritual war: Archangel Michael versus Ahriman. From The Mission of the Folk-Souls, Steiner portrays Michael as the Time Spirit, wielding a flaming sword against Ahriman's dragon of lies and fear. This "war in heaven" (Revelation 12) isn't myth—it's ongoing in the spiritual realms, spilling into our world as materialism versus freedom. Michael inspires courage and truth; Ahriman sows doubt, tech enslavement, and division. Obama's era through President Trump’s current term feels like Ahriman's surge: endless wars, economic crashes, and a media machine peddling illusions and propaganda.

In August 2010, as I attended Glenn Beck's Restoring Honor Rally in D.C., I took a "psychic walk-about" in the White House. Using supersensible perception, I sensed vibrations—echoes of events imprinted in spaces. It was like reading an energetic diary: layers of deception, power plays, and dark influences. But before I could start the arduous process of unpacking what I had experienced during the White House walk-about, the spiritual world warned me: protect yourself before proceeding.

Demons and specters lurk in laws and politics, as Douglas details in Rudolf Steiner on the Nature of Demons and Ahriman's Eighth Sphere. These aren't fairy-tale monsters; they're forces feeding on fear, creating "hungry ghosts" in the etheric realm.

I returned home and dove into protection training: dowsing for energies, biogeometry to balance fields, sacred geometry for shields, cranial sacral therapy, acupuncture, violet ray machine, naturopathy, and more. I learned to safeguard my home, businesses, and self which became vital when FBI agents knocked on my door in 2024 over my social media posts (I didn't answer) or when our AIM research team started uncovering the British Pilgrims Society. This "armor" lets me walk through the spiritual battlefield without harm.

In October 2011, synchronicity and coincidence collided and I met Douglas on a dating website. His profile screamed soulmate—former Jesuit, Steiner scholar, educator, world traveler. We clicked instantly, merging like two light orbs into a fireball of truth-seeking. Together, we built Our Spirit’s Invisible College—a digital haven for spiritual wisdom, drawing from Steiner's archives and our own insights. As described there, it's a modern Rosicrucian school, teaching etheric thinking and ascension without paywalls. One thing I learned through all my years of study in anthroposophy – your critical thinking abilities get better. Lately, we are reading about something they are calling “mushy brain syndrome” that comes from too much screen and scroll time and letting super computers called artificial intelligence do all your deep thinking. A great antidote for ‘mushy brain’ is to study anthroposophy!

By 2017, Douglas and I launched the American Intelligence Media as a global virtual one-room schoolhouse, ultimately exposing the British Pilgrims Society's grip on power through pedophilia and blackmail. Yes, those words: our governments around the world run on coercion, with demons like Obama tied to networks of abuse and control. Douglas and I are simply teachers. We have always been teachers – by hobby and career. Using the AIM platform, we've taught truth history, propaganda-spotting, and helped to re-educate people all over the world—over 100 million views, just on AIM, proving people crave truth.

Hearing Trump call out Obama for treason this week is music to my ears after 17 years of researching the truth about Barack Obama and the collapse of America. From despair to triumph, my supersensible lens uncovered D.C.'s rot: Ahriman's web of lies, not in Obama alone, but the system he fronted which lead our research to the primary enemy of humanity – the British Pilgrims Society and the Rothschilds which we demonstrate in Michael McKibben’s recent book The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel. My point to you is that spiritual science is the most important subject any of us could be studying in these turbulent times.

Takeaways? You can awaken your clairvoyance, too—just start with Steiner's basics. Develop your heart as a perceiving organ; it's the key to truth. Join the Invisible College and start working through the lessons; together we LIGHT SEEKERS can build a world of light as the old world of demons and lies falls away.

As Steiner urges: awaken those slumbering faculties. The battle's on—choose Michael, choose truth. What's your next step?

If this resonates with you, drop a comment or subscribe. Let's ascend together.