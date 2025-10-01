Soul Awakening is a transcendent musical odyssey that charts the soul’s journey through spiritual awakening, cosmic evolution, and triumph over darkness, culminating in the radiant celebration of eternal light. Drawing deeply from the profound writings of Tyla and Douglas Gabriel (www.ourspirit.com), the album weaves a tapestry of lyrical poetry that blends Christian mysticism, anthroposophical wisdom, and cosmic imagery.



Each track—from the ethereal call of The Soul Awakens to the jubilant Cosmic Gospel Jubilee—guides listeners across epochs, from ancient Polarian flames to the future’s radiant Venusian glow. Songs like Light of Christ Triumphant and Rise Up, Warriors of the Light confront the shadows of evil with the blazing power of divine love and Michael’s sword, while Sophia’s Eternal Love exalts the divine feminine and Christ’s redemptive grace. With its celestial harmonies and triumphant refrains, Soul Awakening invites listeners to rise as microcosms of the divine, embracing hope, truth, and the eternal joy of spiritual ascension.

Sophia Music is as free as we could make it so that you can enjoy on your spiritual journey any time. You can find all my music at: https://www.ourspirit.com/sophiamusic