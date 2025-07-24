It's a crisp spring day in 2025, in Northville, Michigan. Michael drove up from Ohio to spend a few work days with us in the digital trenches of the Great Information War. For almost a decade, my husband Douglas Gabriel, with our collaborator Michael McKibben since 2017, and I (Tyla Gabriel) have been on the front lines, battling an invisible enemy armed with centuries of lies, propaganda, and distorted history. This foe – a shadowy network of global elites – has twisted our world view, turning truth into taboo and facts into "conspiracy theories." But in an information war, the ultimate weapon isn't a missile; it's truth itself. We call our strikes "truth bombs" or "truth bullets" – articles, videos, memes that explode falsehoods on impact. And now, we've launched our most compact, shareable explosive infobomb yet: The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel, a pint-sized powerhouse available on Amazon (print and Kindle).

Let me take you behind the scenes, where the magic (and the mayhem) happened. It all started right after Michael's team dropped a bombshell article on the American Intelligence Media: "The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel." Douglas, ever the visionary (and author of epic titles at the Invisible College at OurSpirit.com), turned to me with a sparkle in his eye. "Tyla," he said, "this would make a terrific book." He knew I was itching for something shorter than his sprawling deep dives – something punchy, potent, and portable. I jumped on it. Why? Because we've seen how the enemy censors the web, especially in iron-fisted regimes like the UK or Germany. We needed a physical trojan horse to smuggle truth past digital firewalls, straight into curious hands.

My inspiration? None other than Thomas Paine, the revolutionary firebrand whose pamphlets like Common Sense ignited the American War for Independence. Paine's genius was in their simplicity: small, cheap, and shareable, they spread like wildfire through taverns, farms, and assemblies.

Printed in runs of hundreds of thousands, they demolished British propaganda, rallying colonists with raw, unfiltered truth. Effective? They helped birth a nation! I wanted The Hidden Hand to do the same in our digital age – a modern pamphlet exposing the Rothschilds' millennia-old deceptions, from their Babylonian Radhanite roots to their grip on Israel, global finance, and even biowarfare. It's a multi-layered lesson plan on the real history of merchant-banking elites masquerading as "Jewish" power players, weaponizing antisemitism, and pulling strings through entities like the Pilgrims Society.

But how to infiltrate the enemy's turf? Enter Amazon – the global behemoth run by Jeff Bezos himself. We'd turn their massive distribution machine against the very system it props up. Bezos would unwittingly become our manufacturer and shipper, pushing our truth bomb into customer feeds if it gained traction. I designed it slim and unassuming: the smallest size Amazon allows for worldwide shipping, so it's easy to slip into an envelope, hand off at a coffee shop, or mail to a skeptic. No thick tome to intimidate – just 72 pages of sizzle, packed with explosive insights. See how this book is small and portable like Thomas Paine’s Common Sense?

The cover? A meme masterpiece – a shadowy hand from notorious world figures puppeteering the world, instantly evoking hidden Rothschild and British control.

Even if someone scrolls on Amazon without clicking, that image could plant a mind seed: Who's really pulling the strings? Inside, I kept it sleek and engaging. Big, bold headlines scream the truth: "The Rothschilds are not Jewish but Babylonian Radhanites." Eye-popping visuals tell the story on their own – like Walter Cronkite cozying up to Lyndon Johnson with JFK's ghostly specter lurking between them, hinting at Pilgrims Society intrigue. Or Mike Huckabee, the Scofield Bible-toting Christian Zionist, at the Western Wall, exposing how Rothschild-funded propaganda twists faith into geopolitical tools. In our attention-starved world, where screens flash with endless distractions, I loaded it with "visual bling" so even a quick flip-through detonates revelations. Headlines and images alone reveal the Rothschilds' seven frauds: false identities, phony Zionism, bogus nobility, and more.

One hiccup with print copies, however. Our massive bibliography – a treasure trove of clickable sources – loses its magic on paper. Typing out those long URLs? Tedious! So, I slapped a QR code on page 45. Scan it with your phone, and boom: You're whisked to https://aim4truth.org/2025/06/12/hidden-hand-bibliography/. This live page is a goldmine – fully clickable references for deep dives, tips on navigating our American Intelligence Media site for research, and a must-watch video of Michael and Douglas breaking it all down in a lively discussion. It's perfect for audio learners who prefer absorbing complex history through conversation. Plus, it has extras like related articles and tools to arm yourself further in the info war.

Speaking of Michael McKibben – pages 61-67 are his introduction to an audience that may not know about the theft and weaponization of social networking, uncensored and unfiltered. You won't find information about Michael and Leader Technologies easily online; the powers-that-be bury it. Michael's a true Christian patriot and tech pioneer: He invented scalable social networking (U.S. Patent No. 7,139,761), the backbone of platforms like Facebook. But in a heist straight out of a Dan Brown thriller, DARPA and the IBM Eclipse Foundation stole it, repurposing it for surveillance under Pilgrims Society handlers. A 2010 jury confirmed Facebook infringed all 11 claims of his patent, but a rigged ruling claimed he "infringed his own invention" – without evidence. Michael's fought this theft for years, never backing down. He's also a globetrotting musician who ministered in 27 countries, rubbing shoulders with future saints like Pope John Paul II while dodging KGB shadows. His latest? MySQIF Message Vault (www.mysqif.com), a quantum-proof encryption app that turns your messages into an unbreakable fortress. It's polymorphic – constantly shifting to evade hackers – and user-friendly, giving everyday folks ironclad privacy against Big Brother snoops.

And on the final page (68), I get the last word – naturally! I beckon readers to arm up with MySQIF. In this era of government surveillance, especially in speech-squelching spots like the UK and Germany, secure comms are your free speech shields until we dismantle the surveillance state. I even posted a favorite meme from the cattery which came from a beloved UK freedom fighter and reader. It was my cheeky jab at the British "EVIL EMPIRE." (Cue the Star Wars Imperial March: Think of the Pilgrims Society as the Sith Lords, cloaked in corporate robes, force-choking free speech. MySQIF is your lightsaber – slashing through censorship with quantum encryption that protects emails, texts, and files without them knowing your plans.) In warfare, communication is king; without it, resistance crumbles. We hand you the comms and the truth weapons. MySQIF isn't just tech – it's rebellion in your pocket, restoring free speech so patriots can organize undetected.

This book isn't just reading material; it's a weapon of destruction for the resistance to use against enemies in their countries.

It's marketing piece for MySQIF, a spotlight on Leader Technologies, and an accurate chronicle of Babylonian Radhanites' fake "Jewish" façade. Small but mighty, it's our ‘Thomas Paine’ truth booklet designed to go viral in print, or digitally.

Now, it's your turn to detonate it! Please purchase a copy (or several) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1963709209 and unleash the info war. Mail one to your local rabbi – they might not know the Rothschilds' pagan origins. Slip it to a pastor swayed by Scofield's Zionist spin. Leave it on a library table, coffee shop counter, or community bulletin board for wandering eyes. Send copies to your House and Senate reps, journalists, history professors, or even podcasters debunking globalism. Target think tanks, synagogues, evangelical churches, or anti-censorship groups. Share the link on social media, forums, and chats – let's flood feeds and ignite discussions. Every share is a truth bullet fired; every handoff, a bomb planted. In the Great Information War, truth wins when warriors like you spread it. Who's your next target? Let's blow the lid off the hidden hand – together!