Because some of you were upset by my series "Braless and Unbound," consider this your full warning: a post on this topic is coming this fall. If such material offends you, unsubscribe or skip the email before opening it.

I'm growing bored with heavily censored channels, where I can no longer express myself to my fullest potential. I've also noticed a huge drop in engagement here on Substack and other platforms—likely because I've offended many subscribers, who chose to unsubscribe. Meow.

With most of humanity teetering on the brink of collapse or falling into the Eighth Sphere, I'm shifting to a platform where I can dive deep into the subjects that interest me. This might be my last incarnation for a while, as the Trumps seem hell-bent on wiping us out with vaccines and AI mind control. Replenishing the human population from near-extinction could take centuries. To reincarnate, you still need a human body—not that many of us are eager to return, but we may have karmic debts to settle.

Yes, pussy will be on fire!

I want to prepare for the future, not dwell on the horrors facing those who made unwise choices. My new platform will be censorship-free, but many of you won't be pleased with the images there either. Don't ask for link details if this offends you. It'll be my "Tyla Gabriel" fan page—after all, top music artists have fan sites, and with five albums under my belt, creating one sounds cool and fun. Heads up: there will be no "pussy" on my page. Unfortunately, other creators on the site adore cats and post pussy pictures constantly.

Many of you have urged me to do more to educate and enlighten those still alive but unaware, trapped deep in the Matrix. That's where I'll be this fall: Kitties Undercover 2.0.

You'll only get further details if you're a subscriber to www.tylagabriel.substack.com. Even then, when I provide the new address, you'll need to pay a few dollars to access content beyond the paywall. Sorry, but that's how it is these days—if you want the good stuff, you have to get behind the paywall of an uncensored site. I'll keep it as low as possible for you cats, but after a few months, I'll raise it substantially to keep out trolls and troglodytes. Once you glimpse the content, you may want to subscribe while the fee is low. The paywall serves as my "Tyler," or outer guard, at the door to my Inner Temple of Wisdom.

Please don't access this page if the sight of nude female breasts is an issue for you. This will be a major topic, as breasts are incredible organs rarely discussed in positive, spiritual terms. Big Porn has commoditized them, leaving little room for women to explore their hidden secrets. If you want in, send your email to me. If you are easily offended by the things I post, then definitely DO NOT enter.

If you don’t know what this picture is, contact Douglas. If you do, then you know we are going to go deep, very deep.