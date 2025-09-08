This album is filled with songs that can educate and enlighten your audience about the dangers of data storage centers, AI, and the reason why utility bills are soaring. Share the entire album or dribble the songs out over the week, slowly bringing your peeps up to speed. The key to becoming an influencer is by providing your network with fresh, relevant content every day.

The album title is a play on words - who controls the power - We the People or Big Tech? Encourage your network to get super vocal and hyperlocal.

I have it on Bandcamp where you can stream each song 3 times before the system asks you to contribute a few bucks. That gives folks enough time to listen to the lyrics for free.

People are becoming awake and engaged!