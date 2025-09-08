This album is filled with songs that can educate and enlighten your audience about the dangers of data storage centers, AI, and the reason why utility bills are soaring. Share the entire album or dribble the songs out over the week, slowly bringing your peeps up to speed. The key to becoming an influencer is by providing your network with fresh, relevant content every day.
The album title is a play on words - who controls the power - We the People or Big Tech? Encourage your network to get super vocal and hyperlocal.
I have it on Bandcamp where you can stream each song 3 times before the system asks you to contribute a few bucks. That gives folks enough time to listen to the lyrics for free.
THANKYOU! ❤️🙏❤️🦁🌷...
I was finally able to change my subscription from free to paid after I deleted it and I had to subscribe again. Only then did it become an option.
I continue to tell analysts about the Pilgrim society and I believe one man in particular used it - Alex Krainer. I don't mentioned your name or website as my source due to fear your YouTube website would be compromised.
I recently told Dimitri Orlov, who has very inciteful information that others don't because he came here from Russia when he was 12, then moved back when this war started. He has a very typical Russian attitude and response to those who disagree with his opinions so he may be too brazen to accept information he doesn't already know.
I have experienced that attitude first hand from others who migrate here. I don't blame them after the destitution they experienced after the Soviet Union broke up.