Buckle up, buttercups. My third album, Redpilled in America, is an electrifying collection of gospel, country, and rock that’ll ignite your ethers and fuel your fight for freedom! My newest collection delivers bold, unapologetic tracks packed with raw energy and gripping storytelling, exposing hidden truths and celebrating the unbreakable American spirit.

Long time followers of our revelations about the theft of social networking will love the ballad “A Man Named McKibben,” unraveling schemes of stolen ideas at the highest levels of government. “Burisma Boogie,” calls out Biden corruption with no holds barred. Feel the intensity in “Dinner with Bruce and Nellie Ohr,” a shadowy dinner party with a British prosecutor as they planned the overthrow the United States president, or stand tall with “Traitors in Black Robes,” a defiant takedown of betrayal at the Supreme Court.

I am not just here writing lyrics for your entertainment. I am writing songs of the victorious as we stamp out British control in America once and for all - just in time for our 250th birthday of freedom from British tyranny.

Get ready to rise up and crank the volume on America’s unyielding fight! Share the music widely within your circles of influence.

Play here on the Substack page or directly on Bandcamp. You can download the Bandcamp app and stream directly. Pop $7 for the album and keep it on your own platform for shuffling and replaying. Please show your support by purchasing one or more of my albums - you know, algorithms and stuff.