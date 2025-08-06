I’ve been away for awhile, working to put together my first album, now available on Bandcamp. Hope y’all will enjoy as much as I did putting it together. Make sure to subscribe to my Bandcamp channel when you go inside because I have 2 more complete albums that will be uploaded this summer. Please share the upbeat tunes with a friend.

The nice thing about Bandcamp is that you can save the url as a favorite on your device and play the music anytime. We made it free streaming. If you want to download the truth tunes and save on your favorite device, it’ll cost you $7 bucks for the album.

https://redpillmusic.bandcamp.com/

Here’s my first album…