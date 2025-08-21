Ah, the serendipity of a surname! When I dubbed my Gab haven "Gabriel's Horn," it was a cheeky nod to my married last name, shared with Douglas Gabriel, and our passion for penning prose on archangels, anthroposophy, Sophia's wisdom, and the unlimited cosmos. Little did we suspect the cosmos was scripting a symphony for us in disguise.

Lately, I have taken a different approach to teaching truth history - not by research, blogs, and articles, but through music that unpacks America's real history and current events with lyrics sharper than a seraph's sword. And that Gab avatar? A feline phenom—our mascot for "Christians Addicted to Truth, C.A.T.s"—clutching a horn, puffing away with a foot-tapping flair that's pure purr-fection. It's like the cat's out of the bag... or rather, blowing the horn! Cool cat.

Were we predestined to morph into a music media channel?

The irony trumpets louder than Gabriel himself on Judgment Day. Think about it: the biblical Gabriel's Horn blasts cosmic wake-up calls, while its mathematical twin boasts infinite surface area (endless riffs and remixes!) but finite volume (our grounded gospel of truth). We've got boundless ways to spread spiritual and historical harmonies, all packed into one finite Gabriel legacy.

So, join the chorus, truth addicts! Soon I will be moving into more ethereal lyrics that reflect Douglas’ teachings. Gabriel's Horn isn't just blowing hot air—it's singing an infinite playlist of enlightenment. Who knew our name was a prophetic playlist? Cue the mic drop... or should I say, horn honk? 🎺🐱

The newest album is now on Bandcamp www.redpillmusic.bandcamp.com. Listen and share all these great tunes without YouTube censoring or stopping the beat of your tunes.

www.redpillmusic.bandcamp.com