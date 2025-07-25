In the dim glow of their home office—walls lined with old books on anthroposophy, faded maps of Babylonian trade routes, and a single flickering computer screen casting ethereal shadows—Tyla Gabriel leaned forward, her fingers tracing the edges of a freshly printed pamphlet. The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel lay open before her, its compact form a truth bomb forged in the fires of their ongoing information war. Beside it, Douglas Gabriel, her husband and co-conspirator, his eyes sharp from years of investigating the spiritual realms of the Vatican and religions of the world. The air hummed with the residue of a sudden blackout; at precisely 3:41 PM on this sweltering July 24, 2025, their internet had vanished, as if the powers-that-be had yanked the plug on their latest Cat Report dispatch.

Tyla's voice cut through the silence like a whispered incantation. "Douglas, it's no coincidence. I dispatched those explosive reports—the Cat Report revival and our Substack salvo on the Rothschild frauds—and poof, the grid falters. Then our son texts: Trump's en route to the Federal Reserve, inspecting Jerome Powell's lair. At 3:41 exactly. The threads are weaving tighter, babe.

What if this is the hidden hand striking back?"

Douglas paused, his mind a labyrinth of Jesuit secrets from his time spent as one and anthroposophical knowledge from his prolific studies of Rudolf Steiner. He'd infiltrated the Anthroposophical Society as a Vatican spy decades ago, unmasking the spiritual battles between white magic and black, only to defect when the demons in priestly robes grew too real. Now, in this clandestine haven, they were more than a husband-wife duo dissecting daily politics; they were operatives in a grand thriller, peeling back layers of international intrigue where banking mysteries intertwined with fallen angels and apocalyptic prophecies. Their audios, once casual chats between the YouTube characters ‘Betsy and Thomas, Pain in the Ass of the Globalists’, had evolved into chapters of a serialized spy saga—each one a potential scene in a mini-series rivaling House of Cards, where power brokers schemed and murdered for power and control, and every revelation risked them being exposed as the ‘Anonymous Patriots’, their nom de plume when they first came on to the alternative media scene.

He sank into his worn leather chair beside her, "Ah, the Fed. That marble mausoleum of Mammon. Trump knows construction like I know exorcisms—he'll walk those renovated halls and smell the rot. Three plus billion for 'upgrades'? With his builder pal, the residential building magnate—they'll spot if it's a fake.

“Remember the fences, Douglas? Awhile back, ‘Penguin Six’ captured them on video: towering barriers encircling the Fed like a fortress under siege. I said it then: the globalists are burrowing in, fortifying for takeover. That cash? It's funding their subterranean empire, a digital dungeon for controlling America's soul."

Douglas nodded, his eyes alight with the fire of a truth-seeker who'd just authored The Karma of Evil: White Magic versus Black Magic. "Exactly. And Trump's no fool—Wharton-schooled, but street-smart in scams. He'll grill Powell: 'Why the palace? Four or five clerks could run this racket.' But here's the twist, Tyla—the real play is FedNow, that failed prototype linking every corporation in a web of surveillance. They tore up the guts of that building for fiber optics, high-speed cables to eclipse the Treasury's garbage accounting. We've only just started proper accounting books there, after decades of money flowing like unholy water. The Fed prints, the Treasury approves, and poof—transactions birth fees, interest, the lifeblood of their fiat fraud."

Tyla leaned in, her voice dropping to a conspiratorial rumble, evoking scenes from their previous dispatches: the return of the Cat Reports, where they'd unmasked Melania's alleged enigmatic ties to Epstein's network, and the behind-the-scenes forging of The Hidden Hand, exposing the Rothschilds' Babylonian roots. "Remittances, Douglas—that's their hidden river of gold. Billions funneled abroad, skimmed by the Fed, a public-private beast we foot the bill for without audits.

Douglas adds: “Rand Paul's cries echo ours: 'Audit the Fed!' But they submit random invoices, and Congress pays blind. One refusal in history, and their propaganda machine cranks up—controlling markets, stocks, commodities through lies alone. Trump's visit? He'll uncover the beast: the world's largest computer, rivaling Brussels' NSA relics I once tinkered with. Eleven stories underground, lead-lined demon lairs, built to orchestrate digital currencies, taxes, inflation fakes. All to blame Trump for their engineered chaos."

A pause hung heavy, the house creaking as if eavesdroppers lurked just outside the walls. Tyla's tone shifted, blending the mundane with the mystical, a hallmark of their thriller chapters where politics met ethers, plasma, and fallen angels. "But it's folly, Douglas. One solar flare, and their electric empire crumbles to Stone Age dust. Electricity comes from fallen angels—how many more will heaven spare to serve Mammon? And the plasma descending, neutralizing their overcharged grids... Let them scheme. We will prepare the remnant for the new world."

Douglas chuckled darkly, his Jesuit past flashing in anecdotes of exorcisms and wanderlust that spared him Rome's clutches. "You nail it, love. Deeper they dig, closer to subnature's demons. That $3 billion? Buried in earthbound vaults, thinking they're safe from CMEs. But plasma doesn't knock—it surges, sucking electromagnetic poison, causing blackouts like ours. Balls of lightning from space, folks; I've seen them fry lines. Crypto? A psyop from the start, unstable as their 'stablecoins.' Billions stolen at transfer points, controlled by the Treasury. Just like the internet escaped their grip, spawning the dark web—now crypto spirals beyond."

Their conversation wove onward, a tapestry of revelations fit for silver-screen adaptation: Trump's potential default on the $35 trillion debt, dropping the IRS for an external revenue system based on tariffs. Douglas's upcoming video on The Karma of Evil, tying economic demons to cultural control—echoing The Hidden Hand's exposes on Rothschild frauds. "When economy became culture's master," he intoned, "demons flooded in. White magic fights back, as I learned rubbing against those Vatican shadows."

Tyla interjected with a spark: "Only you could pen that, Douglas—ex-Jesuit spy turned anthroposophical warrior." She steered to the papal intrigue, a fresh thread in their saga. "And the new Pope? Leo's 15 points—transparent Vatican Bank, dethroning Italian banker aristocrats, term limits on cardinals. He's dismantling the mafia's lair, where Sicilian funds mingled with refugee payoffs. $12,500 per soul, funneled through 'religious' agencies into slavery and organs. Francis opened borders for invasion; Leo calls for justice on pedophiles, no more payoffs without jail."

Douglas's eyes narrowed, the room thickening with suspense. "Target on his back. Jesuits poison quietly. Leo's reforms? Women deacons, summer palace becomes a poorhouse. But the Curia fights; he's marked, like Francis was the last, flushing doctrine down the drain. Invaders as ^migrants^, pedophilia as spirit-murder—black masses in cathedrals."

The dialogue spiraled into broader webs: Tulsi Gabbard's late "revelations" on Obama’s fake ICA reports, Pam Bondi's Epstein blind spots, Hillary's pay-for-play empires. "All scripted," Douglas growled. "Grand juries as info vaults, immunities for criminals. Epstein? Quadruple jeopardy, vanished for a new face. Systems ensconced in 3,000-year rat lines—Babylonian to British Pilgrims, unbreakable."

Tyla's gaze met his, the blackout's hum returning faintly; she got up from her chair and headed to the kitchen to start dinner.

Keep dropping truth bombs, readers. Mail a copy of The Hidden Hand to the ignorant or misinformed; ignite the grassfires."

As the screen flickered back to life, Trump's Fed visit loomed on the feed—a cliffhanger in their unfolding epic. In this quiet house in suburban Detroit, Douglas and Tyla plotted on, guardians against Mammon's throne.

Copywrite (2025)

All Rights Reserved.

Q+ clearance: Mammon vs the Pope

The Hidden Hand

Want more details to this narrative?

See the last Cat Report at: https://aim4truth.org/2025/07/24/cat-report-891/

Please note that the book The Karma of Evil: White Magic versus Black Magic has not been published as of today. It will be on Amazon in early August.