Let’s face it - it all feels like a grand mini-series that would leave anything written by Dan Brown in the ashes. With that drama in mind, let’s see what is going on in the world. This Cat Report is for our special friends around the world who are blocked from community participation on Gab and other platforms where we post.

(Click headline to access report.)

In the shadowed corridors of global Rothschild power, where whispers of betrayal echo like footsteps in a forgotten liminal space, the latest CAT REPORT emerges—a clandestine aggregation of revelations designed to pierce the veil of deception, and published especially for our friends who can no longer read us on Gab.

Dated July 24, 2025, this Cat Report pulses with the urgency of a ticking bomb, unraveling threads of international intrigue that bind the fates of nations to the whims of hidden puppeteers. At its heart lies a call to respond, urging operatives in the information war to wield a newly forged weapon: a compact information bomb titled The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel. This pamphlet exposes the ancient lineage of the Rothschild dynasty, tracing their origins not to noble blood but to Babylonian merchants who morphed into masters of finance and falsehood.

With surgical precision, Michael and his team dissect the Rothschild seven great frauds—deceptions that have ensnared faiths, forged nations like Israel as shields for genocide, and weaponized antisemitism to silence dissent. Suspense builds as readers are beckoned to smuggle copies of the book past digital sentinels, mailing them to rabbis, pastors, and politicians, igniting a chain reaction that could topple the empire of lies. But beware—the book's QR code beckons to an explosive bibliography, a labyrinth of sources where inventor Michael McKibben unveils his stolen creation: scalable social networks hijacked by DARPA for surveillance, now countered by his quantum-proof vault, MySQIF, a sanctuary for citizens being terrorized by their governments in speaking freely to one another.

Deeper into the report, the suspense thickens with demands for justice that border on vigilante fervor. In a plot twist worthy of ancient vendettas, the author decrees public executions for the architects of America's internal sabotage—figures like Obama, Clinton, and the Crossfire Hurricane cabal, from Lisa Page to John Brennan. No mercy, no taxpayer-funded prisons; just bullets or reusable hemp nooses, broadcast worldwide to etch treason's price into collective memory.

The suspense mounts: Will these satanic thugs face the gallows, or will their Israeli-backed handlers spirit them away?

The report implores readers to "CHIMP OUT," flooding networks with cries for execution, pressuring representatives to sever ties with foreign puppeteers or face their own reckoning. Lurking in the background is a video transmission, "End the Special Relationship — The British Roots of Obama’s Coup," a broadcast calling out the City of London's insidious role in orchestrating coups from afar.

The intrigue deepens with my personal confession of my despair after Obama's 2008 ascension, perceived not as victory but as the rise of a demonic pawn schooled by radicals like Saul Alinsky and the Weather Underground. Steeped in the studies of anthroposophy and Rudolf Steiner's warnings of Ahriman—the spirit of materialism—I recount my spiritual awakening, honing supersensible perception to unmask illusions. A few chilling anecdotes surface: how I used clairvoyant faculties to locate a missing woman's body, and that time FBI agents were at my front door, attempting to discuss my social media posts, a reminder that Big Brother is always watching.

But the report's most tantalizing enigma revolves around a femme fatale at the pinnacle of power: Melania Trump, the enigmatic First Lady whose porcelain façade may conceal a web of espionage. Questions swirl like smoke in a dimly lit chamber—was this Slovenian model, fluent in 5 or 6 languages, from an eastern European country known for international intrigue, a planted agent for Russia, Britain, or Mossad? Her ties to Jeffrey Epstein's blackmail syndicate raise alarms: photos at his soirees, modeling circles ripe for exploitation, and a nude photoshoot on Trump's plane in 2000, potentially orchestrated by MI-6 for leverage.

How did she secure an elite EB-1 visa and citizenship so swiftly, chain-migrating family despite her husband's rhetoric? Now, in 2025, proposals emerge to etch her name on a Kennedy Center opera house, a lavish honor for one who vanishes into penthouses and estates, shunning public duties while taxpayers foot the bill for her First Lady office and staff.

Is she a framed victim or a Pussy Galore-esque opportunist, bound by Epstein's ghosts? The report probes her alliance with Paolo Zampolli, the matchmaker who claims he introduced her to Trump, and her advocacy for laws against deepfakes—perhaps to bury compromising relics. As she steps into the spotlight sporadically, one wonders: Does she stand by her man, or is she the dagger poised at America's heart?

This CAT REPORT, a mosaic of exposés and exhortations, leaves cats on the edge of a precipice. In a world where every hyperlink could lead to revelation or ruin, it beckons the bold to join the fray, armed with truth against the encroaching darkness.

But hurry—the hidden hands are closing in.