Ready for You
Liturgy, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Ready for You, a Sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel
Today’s feature song, Ready for You. Download and add to your Christian music playlist.
https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/ready-for-you_tyla-gabriel.mp3
Ready For You
Feelin’ stuck in a hallway, no signs on the door
Wonderin’ if you’re stallin’, or missin’ somethin’ more
But life’s not wastin’ time, it’s shapin’ who you are
Steadier mind, clearer heart, raisin’ up your bar
Endings come to teach you, waitin’ builds your fire
Healthier ways of lovin’, boundaries takin’ higher
You kept showin’ up faithful, choosin’ what is true
What felt like nothin’ happenin’ was preparin’ you
What is ahead is ready, ready for you
The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into
Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide
Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side
Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through
Oh, what is ahead is ready for you
Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you
Change can feel like standin’ on the edge so high
But you’re not ‘bout to fall, you’re learnin’ how to fly
With integrity walkin’, standards held up strong
The work you’ve already done is callin’ you along
What is ahead is ready, ready for you
The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into
Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide
Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side
Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through
Oh, what is ahead is ready for you
Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you
No need to force the clarity, just hold to what is right
The shaping in the silence leads you to the light
You’re not behind, you’re right on time
Step forward now, the moment’s yours to claim
What is ahead is ready, ready for you
The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into
Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide
Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side
Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through
Oh, what is ahead is ready for you
Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you
Download our songs and create your Christian music playlist. Here are songs that you may have missed:
Awaken the Angel Within You
Wedding the Soul to the Spirit
In the In-Between
Puzzle of My Life
Magdalene: Bride of Christ
Death Has No Sting
Join us at the Invisible College where we have prepared books, articles, and lectures for spiritual seekers. Click this image below and open the lesson on how to Survive Apocalypse.
Blessed by your generous teachings and forever in becoming. You’re the Opal Lights at the head of the bow.
In kind and ever at the ready,
Mike
Thank you Douglas and Tyla, as always.