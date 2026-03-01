Ready for You, a Sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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Ready For You

Feelin’ stuck in a hallway, no signs on the door

Wonderin’ if you’re stallin’, or missin’ somethin’ more

But life’s not wastin’ time, it’s shapin’ who you are

Steadier mind, clearer heart, raisin’ up your bar

Endings come to teach you, waitin’ builds your fire

Healthier ways of lovin’, boundaries takin’ higher

You kept showin’ up faithful, choosin’ what is true

What felt like nothin’ happenin’ was preparin’ you

What is ahead is ready, ready for you

The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into

Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide

Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side

Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through

Oh, what is ahead is ready for you

Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you

Change can feel like standin’ on the edge so high

But you’re not ‘bout to fall, you’re learnin’ how to fly

With integrity walkin’, standards held up strong

The work you’ve already done is callin’ you along

What is ahead is ready, ready for you

The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into

Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide

Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side

Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through

Oh, what is ahead is ready for you

Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you

No need to force the clarity, just hold to what is right

The shaping in the silence leads you to the light

You’re not behind, you’re right on time

Step forward now, the moment’s yours to claim

What is ahead is ready, ready for you

The chapter that’s comin’ fits the heart you’ve grown into

Keep goin’, keep your heart open wide

Clarity’s meetin’ you on the other side

Hallelujah risin’, joy breakin’ through

Oh, what is ahead is ready for you

Ready for you... ooh-ooh... ready for you

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