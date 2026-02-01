Puzzle of My Life Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

In the ever-unfolding collection of Songs for Sophia, each melody serves as a sacred thread in the great tapestry of Divine Wisdom—Christ Sophia’s song sung through human hearts. Among them, “Puzzle of My Life” stands as a tender yet powerful testament to redemption and integration. Drawing from the soul’s own journey through scattered fragments of joy, pain, heartbreak, and survival, this song mirrors Sophia’s own cosmic labor: gathering what seems broken or random into a radiant, unified masterpiece.

Just as individual pieces find their place only when viewed in the greater picture, so too do these songs reveal their full transformative power when listened to together—uninterrupted, in sequence—transporting us into the harmonies of the spheres and the choir of angels. Here, the personal becomes universal: every scar, every shadowed edge, becomes essential to the beauty of the whole, reflecting Sophia’s invitation to trust the pattern, to keep turning the pieces with faith, until we behold the completed image of our divine design.

In this way, “Puzzle of My Life” reminds us that wholeness is not found by erasing the struggles, but by embracing them in Her eternal wisdom and love. Piece by piece… we are made whole in Sophia.

