Welcome to our online liturgy and celebration of Jesus Christ. Today, Tyla and Douglas Gabriel celebrate Sunday worship with song, sermon, and sheet music. Download and start your own playlist of uplifting Christian music to keep your vibes high all week long until we join you next week. If you play a musical instrument, download the sheet music at the bottom of the blog and share with friends and family.

.

.

‘In the In-Between’. Sing the song with us.

0:00 -3:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Download this song and add it to your collection of uplifting songs from the Gabriels:

.

Lyrics for In the In-Between

You can start over, as many times as you need,

Life will still reach out, plant another seed.

You’re not the worst mistake, or the pain that came,

You’re the one choosing now, whispering your name.

Not every story starts perfect and clean,

But the person you’re becoming leaves signs in between.

.

It’s happening all along, in the quiet and small,

The mornings you rise when you don’t want to at all.

Long talks that lighten, smiles without reason,

Every ordinary day is shaping the season.

In the in-betweens, where the real living hides,

Not fully there yet, but you’re on the ride.

.

Your life won’t go straight, it’s turns and it’s pauses,

Leaps in the dark for unspoken causes.

Build a home in your head with the words that you say,

Grateful to wake up in it, day after day.

Not healed completely, no longer broken down,

Uncomfortable growth wearing progress like a crown.

.

It’s happening all along, in the quiet and small,

The mornings you rise when you don’t want to at all.

Long talks that lighten, smiles without reason,

Every ordinary day is shaping the season.

In the in-betweens, where the real living hides,

Not fully there yet, but you’re on the ride.

.

There’s comfort in knowing we’re fragile the same,

Uncertain and human, no one wins the game.

So speak to yourself like you’d speak to a friend,

Kindness within is where healing begins.

Life meets you halfway when you take that one step,

The next right action—no regrets.

.

It’s happening all along, in the quiet and small,

The mornings you rise when you don’t want to at all.

Long talks that lighten, smiles without reason,

Every ordinary day is shaping the season.

In the in-betweens, where the real living hides,

Not fully there yet, but you’re on the ride.

.

Start over again… life’s waiting there.

Speak gently within… you’re already there.

.

In the In-Between: Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -15:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Below is sheet music for this song. We think it would be a wonderful song for your small group worship gathering to sing together. Be creative. Be full of joy. Let’s support human musicians, filled with the love for Jesus Christ, to sing and play this joyous music.

.

.

Thanks to MoonBoiKitten for this image from last week’s Sermon and Song. Click here to solve the puzzle of your life.