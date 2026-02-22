Awaken the Angel Within You, a Sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

picture here

0:00 -17:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Today’s feature song, Awaken the Angel Within, is a perfect song to add to your personal playlist of uplifting Christian music from the Gabriels.

0:00 -3:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Sheet music: Awaken the Angel Within

https://gospelofsophia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/awaken-the-angel-within.pdf

Sheet music added regularly. New pieces at https://www.sheetmusicdirect.com/artist/tyla-gabriel

Music is a wonderful way to lift your personal life vibration, especially if that music carries profound spiritual truths that resonate deeply within you.

We’ve always told you this, and now you see how we can put this into practice and nudge humanity towards Christ and healing, away from the low vibrations of a satanic world. We can not right the wrongs that have been done to millions. Only Christ can heal this horrific unveiling the world is now experiencing.

Please go to YT to recall this video from 6 years ago, and leave a thumbs up and a comment. YouTube algorithms will get excited about old material being found, and then offer it to others.

.

Last Sunday’s ‘Sermon and Song’ is now posted on Bandcamp. You get a few free listens before Bandcamp asks you to pay for a download. If it takes you more than twice to get the message (wink), you probably DO need to purchase and download it. Please share the link with your downline so we can get spread the Christ Vibe everywhere on this planet.