This is a sample of the weekly liturgy we plan to share every Sunday, beginning on Easter 2026—though we’ll offer a few previews along the way to give subscribers an early taste

Each liturgy will include an uplifting song and an inspirational audio message designed to help you attune to and sustain a high spiritual vibration throughout the week. Over time, we’ll introduce additional features, always keeping “good vibrations” at the heart of everything we share. Most importantly, the comment section will be a sacred space where you can connect with kindred spirits, deepen the Sunday theme, and explore together.

We begin, of course, with a song—because every true gathering of spirit needs its hallelujahs to lift us above daily cares and into the sacred. Today’s song is “Death Has No Sting.” I cherish this piece because it gently reminds me, as a soul who has walked this earth before, that what we call death is merely a tender transition—one doorway closing so another may open into the vast life beyond.

Download for free (only available to subscribers): Check your email version of the sermon to download the mp3. Collect a song each week and build an incredible playlist of Christian and inspirational music to keep your spirits high.

A sermon from Dr. Douglas Gabriel:

