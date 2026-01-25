Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Reed's avatar
Doug Reed
Jan 28

This liturgy is marvelous, you two! Brilliant! If this were all you leave to humanity, it would be a truly extraordinary and extraordinarily instructive gift!

You know I love your song, Tyla, with words from Douglas and his work with Rudolf. I’ve ordered this wonderful-looking new book, and I look forward to hearing the Douglas-John Barnwell talks, as I do digging more deeply into your also remarkable Magdalene work, Tyla. Love and great respect and gratitude to and for you both!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
Robert Denard Gubisch's avatar
Robert Denard Gubisch
Jan 25

Hallelujah! Douglas, you laid this out so perfectly! No weeds! Just lush green grass, fragrant, growing, life becoming! I am a smiling radiance of gratitude. And the song was so perfect in complimenting your spoken words. Out into the Cosmos you go! Thank you for taking us along!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tyla Gabriel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture