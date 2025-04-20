Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel’s Diary

Aquarius Skyclock
7dEdited

Blessings this Easter Sunday.

Thank you Tyla and Douglas as always,.

The Christ is Risen.

But which one Luke or Matthew...

Below is a link to the first part of a three part lecture about the two Jesus children, for those who wish.

Intro to Esoteric Christianity, Part 1: Anthroposophy Course (Brian Gray)

https://youtu.be/_ppivCf460I

Lesli-Sharon Lang
7d

I woke up so fuzzy around my memories of the two Jesus children and tried to recall ..then I saw your post, Tyla! Thank you. If you feel called, it would be lovely to see the chart filled out with the parents and how the families combined. I’d like to get that organized in my head too.

