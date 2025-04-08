Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
Apr 9

Thank you Tyla, your answers made my day!

I hope it's not only my new handle (I was born in Lisbon, which city was founded/discovered by Ulysses at the farthest point of his Odyssey and the starting point of my own, but that's a long story for another few days) that made them "overlook" my comment above, but also their recognition of some Lilliputian Mockingbird behavior on part of my "handler" at the stack....

Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
Apr 8

Hello Tyla,

Thank you for this report. My wife Herma, who is Dutch, still has a copy of that book in German, which happens to be my mother tongue. I met her on the M/S "Randfontein" on a trip from Amsterdam to Capetown. At some point she was reading Steiner's book about Theosophy at the pool, which gave us the occasion to deepen our friendship, which ended in a blessed, now 58-year long marriage. There is much more to our amazing love story, which I had planned to write about on Substack. I have been writing English comments to articles for close to 20 years, first under my own name, later as Enki's Optimist.

Apparently Substack's hidden "big boss" feels threatened by my writings, so they have shadow banned me on several occasions from allowing my writings to reach selected recipients, fearing my influence over some of their prized writers. They have also banned me from accessing the website of one of my outstanding contributors, as well as trying to discredit me by sending me a disgustingly blatant NAZI website in the middle of the night (n.b. my grandfather, Walter Cramer, was an unlucky member of Operation Valkyrie, see Wikipedia). Luckily, I was awake and was able to cancel the subscription immediately...

I have been following you and Doug for a good ten years or so, as well as trying to contact you on your pre-Substack e-mail address, which proved impossible, because your "inbox was always full". From you guys I learned about SERCO, the Senior Executive Service and the Pilgrim Society. Motivated by your information, I wrote a long comment about my father belonging to the "Jakobus"-brotherhood in Bremen, which I assume to be an equivalent to the Pilgrim Society. Dad met once at our park-like compound with his Jakobus-buddies (Jacobins?), dressed up in a red coat with a weird red hat and white coquille-Saint-Jacques shell affixed (I guess that's where the "redshields" got the idea to use such a shell for their oil company logo...).

I'd like to stay in touch with both of you. Please send me an alternative e-mail address, in case the sub-human stackers delete this comment again. Finally aware of what is going on, I have refrained from contacting any and all substackers since the New Year (because I finally realize by what means those that have been having "fun" with my computer have received my "penetrating" e-mails), so please look for Enki's Optimist writings before year end 2024.

Love and admiration to you and Doug!

Jobst Waldthausen

