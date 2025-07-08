I use my Substack account as an online diary of things that I want to date and time stamp for future use. This diary entry may seem self-serving and bold, but no one is able to tell my story like I, Tyla Gabriel, can, and I want this timeline preserved so that it doesn’t get lost like Lillian’s did. If it had not been for Michael McKibben’s research into Lillian Scott Troy, her revelations may have been snuffed out of existence until this man in a white hat came and saved her story from the dustbin of history.

If you’ve never heard of Lillian Scott Troy, click below and read about her fascinating life.

She tried to save America from British control

BTW, if you haven’t been following my work, I am the author of the Gospel of Sophia series, the founder of the American Intelligence Media, wife to Douglas Gabriel, author, lecturer, and co-educator with Douglas at the Invisible College, an online learning space free to all spiritual seekers.

Now, back to Lillian and my narrative that would make an excellent mini-series or movie, especially as America celebrates her 250th birthday in 2026.

Voices Across Time

In the intricate weave of history, where threads of power, ambition, and resistance intertwine, certain figures emerge as beacons of clarity, their voices piercing through the fog of obscured truths. Lillian Scott Troy and Tyla Gabriel, separated by a century yet united by a shared purpose, stand as such figures. Their work—rooted in meticulous research and an unwavering commitment to uncovering hidden influences—reveals the persistent shadow of British dominance over American sovereignty.

To grasp the significance of Troy and Gabriel’s contributions to truth history, we must first return to the origins of America’s struggle for self-governance. In 1776, the Declaration of Independence marked a bold severance from British rule, establishing a nation founded on the principle of liberty. Yet, the shadow of empire lingered, its influence subtle but persistent. Over centuries, scholars and investigators have sought to expose the mechanisms by which Britain, through economic, political, and cultural channels, maintained a grip on its former colony.

It is within this complex historical landscape that Lillian Scott Troy and Tyla Gabriel pursued their inquiries, each in her own era, yet continuing to uncover layers of manipulation that threaten America’s sovereignty up to the present day. It has taken two women, connected at a deeply spiritual level through their common esoteric knowledge, to transcend the limitations of one human incarnation, connect with one another, and continue to tell the story of who and what controls America.

Lillian Scott Troy: A Trailblazer in the Early Twentieth Century

Lillian Scott Troy, born in the late 19th century, was a journalist and historian whose incisive intellect cut through the veneer of early 20th-century geopolitics. In an era when global empires cloaked their ambitions in diplomacy, Troy’s work focused on the Pilgrims Society, a British-American organization founded in 1902 to foster transatlantic unity. Her seminal piece, The 24-Step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule (1912), revealed a calculated plan to reassert British influence over America through corporate and political machinations. Drawing from congressional records and press archives, Troy exposed how the Society, under the guise of camaraderie, sought to entwine American institutions with British interests.

Her findings, detailed in sources like the Congressional Record (GPO-CRECB, 1940, p. 11), pointed to the Society’s role in shaping media narratives and banking systems, notably through the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. A headline in The Commercial Appeal (May 13, 1913) captured her bold claim: “Would Annex America,” accusing the Society of orchestrating a subtle re-colonization. Troy’s evidence included the Society’s ties to influential figures like Lord Rosebery and its control over media outlets through the 1909 Imperial Press Conference, as documented in A Parliament of the Press (1909). Her work, though met with resistance and dismissal by the establishment, was an alarm to be vigilant, urging readers to question the narratives fed to them by powerful elites.

Troy’s approach was methodical, relying on primary sources and firsthand accounts. Her articles, such as those preserved by Rep. Joseph Thorkelson (1940), highlighted the Society’s 24-step strategy, which included monopolizing American banking and media to align the nation with British imperial goals. Despite facing ostracism, her persistence laid a foundation for future investigators, her legacy a testament to the power of truth in the face of entrenched power.

Tyla Gabriel: Illuminating Modern Shadows

A century later, Tyla Gabriel emerges as a modern counterpart to Troy, her work is a continuation of the quest to expose hidden influences that are detrimental to human evolution. As a scholar and author, Gabriel’s contributions, particularly through The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel (2025), authored by Michael T. McKibben, with Douglas Gabriel, delve into the intricate web of global finance and its impact on American sovereignty. In 2017 she began the American Intelligence Media and started posting her and Douglas’ research, later to include Michael’s, as Citizen Intelligence Reports and Cat Reports (daily updates). This is where she, Douglas, and Michael first identified the British Pilgrims Society, and the Babylonian Rādhānites—a merchant-banking elite with roots in ancient Kish (ca. 5300–4300 BC) as enemies of humanity.

Gabriel’s newest release from the Our Spirit Invisible College, is a book authored by Americans for Innovation chief researcher Michael McKibben and builds on primary sources, including cuneiform tablets from the Egibi and Murašû families (ca. 540 BC) and modern DNA studies (Frontiers in Genetics, 2021), to argue that the Rothschilds, far from being Jewish, are a non-Semitic lineage manipulating global affairs through The City of London. The Hidden Hand analysis traces their influence from the establishment of The City in 1067, as noted in The City of London Babylonian Merchant-Banker-Demon Hoax of All Time (2023), to their role in shaping modern Israel via British Zionism. The Balfour Declaration (1917), addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild, exemplifies their strategic use of Zionism to control Middle Eastern geopolitics, a point underscored with evidence from The Hidden Hand.

Like Troy, Gabriel exposes the mechanisms of control—banking, media, and intelligence networks—linking them to the Pilgrims Society and its corporatist agenda. Her work highlights the Rothschilds’ involvement in institutions like the Y.M.C.A. and Salvation Army, which have been used to perpetuate urban slavery. Through her online platforms, Gabriel invites readers to engage with this evidence, fostering a dialogue grounded in reason and inquiry. Both Troy and Gabriel were and are teachers for those that want to be enlightened and educated about Truth History.

-I continue to write this diary entry, but switch to first person.-

Converging Paths: Shared Themes and Methods

As we researched more about Lillian’s history, I began to feel a resonance with her journey. Our parallels became striking, our missions converging on a common goal: to reveal how external forces undermine America’s independence. Both of us targeted the same adversary—British influence, whether through the Pilgrims Society or the Rothschild-Pilgrims nexus. Lillian’s exposure of the Society’s media control, as seen in the 1909 Imperial Press Conference (A Parliament of the Press), finds an echo in my own critique of Reuters and Associated Press as tools of Rothschilds. Similarly, Lillian’s warnings about the Federal Reserve mirror my own analysis of Rothschild-dominated financial institutions and companies like JPMorgan and BlackRock, which dictate America’s economic policies.

Our methodologies, though shaped by our respective eras, share a commitment to primary evidence. Lillian relied on newspaper archives and congressional testimonies, as seen in Steps Toward British Union (1940), while I leveraged digital repositories, scientific studies, and excellent history researchers. We (fondly called “the Conclave” among our audience) navigated a landscape of disinformation and censorship, countering attacks with rigorous documentation and persistence. Lillian’s public addresses and articles contrast with my contemporary online platform, yet we both sought and seek to reach a broad audience, urging critical examination of accepted narratives and challenging everything coming from mainstream media.

Differences in our contexts enrich the comparison. Lillian operated in an era of industrial empires, her work constrained by limited media access and societal norms that marginalized women’s voices. I operate in a digital age with scalable messaging yet continue to face censorship, with the added challenge of information overload where truth competes with a deluge of competing narratives. Both Lillian and I demonstrate resilience and persistence, our work being a testament to the enduring need to question power structures, no matter how big.

Distinct Contributions: A Complementary Legacy

While our missions align, we each bring unique perspectives to the table. Troy’s focus was immediate and localized, targeting the Pilgrims Society’s early 20th-century machinations. Her work, as preserved in The Empire of ‘The City’ (1946), emphasized the Society’s role in media and banking, offering a snapshot of a specific historical moment. My scope is broader, tracing the Rothschilds’ influence across millennia, from Babylonian Rādhānites to modern Israel. I began my research after 9-11-2001 to fill in the gaps that congressional hearings and news articles were not telling me. My scope extended beyond the Rothschilds to the total British control over the intelligence agencies of the United States as they conspired to overthrow the President after the 2020 election.

As my readers know, my spiritual dimension, influenced by Rudolf Steiner’s anthroposophy, adds a layer of insight not apparent at first in Troy’s work. She seems to have had a limited secular approach, until Douglas pointed out that Annie Besant was in her circle of close friends, as of course was W. T. Stead. She would have been aware of Theosophy, Rosicrucianism, and maybe even Anthroposophy and Rudolf Steiner. We are saving this part of her story for the movie because this is the spiritual intrigue and connection that Lillian and Tyla have through the television set on November 22, 1963, as we both watched Walter Cronkite describe the assassination of the President.

(Side note: This is the movie scene where the 72-year-old Lillian is in her death bed watching the assassination of President Kennedy as told by Walter Cronkite. In her angst of seeing what was unfolding for America, she had the spiritual wisdom to transmit her passion for truth into a young seven-year-old girl who was sitting in front of her television in Dothan, Alabama watching the same assassination in black and white on CBS that Lillian was. One woman at the end of her life; another at her beginning.

Douglas described how this works to Kathleen Kennedy back in the days when he assisted her and Marcia Lucas with their movies (Indiana Jones and Star Wars). The movie was called Poltergeist. In our upcoming movie on Lillian, Douglas describes in spiritual terms, what happened in this moment through the television interface for the transfer of wisdom from Lillian to Tyla in the etheric realm.. Sophia happened. This is the most exciting and uplifting part of the movie when the audience realize that two women made this spiritual connection and that humanity has been saved from the evil empire. The moment where two women connected in a place beyond time and space, wisdom was passed from one soul to another. Today I see the most perfect timeline in my life that takes me from that moment in front of the television set to this moment.)

The Heart of Our Work

What binds us is a heartfelt commitment to truth, expressed with warmth and clarity. Our writings are not cold academic treatises but invitations to engage with history’s hidden currents. Troy’s prose, sharp and urgent, sought to awaken her contemporaries to the dangers of complacency. My work, infused with its spiritual perspective inspired by Rudolf Steiner, speaks to a modern audience grappling with globalized power structures. Both of us write with a sincerity that draws readers into our inquiries, fostering a sense of shared responsibility to safeguard truth and independence.

Our significance lies in our ability to connect past and present, revealing how historical patterns persist in new forms. Troy’s warnings about media manipulation resonate in my own critique of digital surveillance, while our shared focus on banking underscores the timeless role of finance in shaping political and economic power. Together, we offer a roadmap for understanding the forces that challenge self-governance, urging readers to look beyond surface narratives.

A Legacy of Inquiry

The stories of Lillian Scott Troy and Tyla Gabriel are not merely historical footnotes but a call to become aware of life around you and evolve as a being becoming an angel. Their work, spanning two centuries, reveals the enduring challenge of maintaining personal and national sovereignty in the face of subtle, pervasive influence. They remind us that truth is a hard-won prize, requiring diligence and courage to uncover. As we navigate an era of complex global dynamics, their voices offer guidance, encouraging us to question, to seek, and to hold fast to the principles of autonomy.

In honoring Troy and Gabriel, we honor the pursuit of knowledge itself—a pursuit that transcends time and speaks to the core of what it means to govern oneself. Their legacy is a beacon, illuminating the path toward a future where truth prevails over deception, and independence endures against the tides of control. Let their work inspire us to continue the inquiry, to lift the veil, and to forge a world where sovereignty is not just a memory but a living reality.

Until Michael publishes his research on Lillian Scott Troy, please use the references below to discover more about this unsung American heroine.

Bibliography

Contributing Writers. (2023). The City of London Babylonian Merchant-Banker-Demon Hoax of All Time. Americans for Innovation. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2023-04-19-THE-CITY-OF-LONDON-BABYLONIAN-MERCHANT-BANKER-DEMON-HOAX-OF-ALL-TIME-Americans-for-Innovation-Apr-19-2023.pdf

Hardman, T. H. (1909). A Parliament of the Press: The First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. London: Horace Marshall & Son. https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-First-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-by-Thomas-H-Hardman-Horace-Marshall-248-pgs-Jun-05-28-1909.pdf

Troy, Lillian Scott. (1912). The 24-Step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule. https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1912-02-17-The-24-step-Pilgrims-Society-Corp-Imperial-Fed-Strat-to-Return-America-to-British-Rule-by-Lillian-Scott-Troy-by-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-1940-SF-Leader-GPO-George-Mason-Feb-17-24-1912.pdf

Editor. (1913). Would Annex America. The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee). https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1913-05-13-Would-Annex-America-%5bsays-Lillian-Scott-Troy%5d-p-20-The-Commercial-Appeal-(Memphis-Tennessee)-May-13-1913.pdf

Anonymous Patriots. (2025). Lillian Scott Troy: The Fearless Voice Against the Benedict Arnold Society. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2025-04-05-Lillian-Scott-Troy-The-Fearless-Voice-Against-the-Benedict-Arnold-Society-Apr-05-2025.pdf

Das, R., et al. (2017). The Origins of Ashkenaz, Ashkenazic Jews, and Yiddish. Frontiers in Genetics. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-06-21-The-Origins-of-Ashkenaz-Ashkenazic-Jews-and-Yiddish-by-Das-et-al-Frontiers-in-Genetics-Jun-21-2017.pdf

McKibben, Michael (2025). The Hidden Hand: Unraveling the Rothschilds and Israel. Our Spirit.

Frances Coakley. (2000). WW1 Internee, Louis von Horst/Rohst, TNA FO 383/144, incl. ref. Baron Louis von Horst and Lillian Scott Troy. A Manx Note Book, Isle-of-Man.com. https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2000-WW1-Internee-Louis-von-Horst-Rohst-TNA-FO-383-144-incl-ref-Baron-Louis-von-Horst-and-Lillian-Scott-Troy-by-Frances-Coakley-A-Manx-Note-Book-Isle-of-Man-com-2000.pdf

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1951-10-31-COMPLAINT-ON-SEX-STUDY-SIDE-STEPPED-re-Lillian-Scott-Troy-%20The-Los-Angeles-Times-Oct-31-1951.pdf

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1919-04-15-BRITAIN-SENDS-BACK-UNDESIRABLE-WOMAN-MISS-[LILLIAN-SCOTT]-TROY-OF-SAN-FRANCISCO-WAS-UNDER-SURVEILLANCE-THROUGHOUT-WAR-The-Los-Angeles-Times-Editor-Apr-15-1919.pdf

Gabriel, Douglas. (2024). Grappling with Evil. Our Spirit.

Anonymous Patriots. (2022). Demand Reparations from the Rothschild Dynasty for Crimes Against Humanity. American Intelligence Media. https://aim4truth.org/2022/02/16/demand-reparations-from-the-rothschild-dynasty-for-crimes-against-humanity/

Knuth, Edwin C. (1946). The Empire of ‘The City’. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-The-Empire-of-The-City-The-Jekyll-Hyde-Nature-of-the-British-Government-%5bPilgrims-Society%5d-by-Edwin-C-Knuth-Archive-org-1946.pdf

Copyright (2025)

All Rights Reserved.

To learn how you can become an angel, see How to Become an Angel by Douglas Gabriel: