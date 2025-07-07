At some point in the near future, Michael McKibben will be publishing his research on Lillian Scott Troy. It’s extensive research and her story is amazing, but has been heavily censored over two centuries. While Michael is getting his research organized for presentation, I wanted to publish this description below of Lillian so that you can read it as a historical novel before deep diving into Michael’s extensive and well-documented research .

Douglas and I see her story as one that would make an excellent film mini-series which would be a non-threatening, indirect way of educating the public about the British take-over of America. Below is a basic storyline for Lillian. However, I am not including everything so that the movie producer has a few surprises in the movie like the lovers she took along the way. Douglas and I will love to explain the part where Lillian gets involved in the esoteric world of Annie Besant, Helena Blavatsky, Maria Montessori, plus more details on W.T. Stead, a well-known esoteric of his day.

As you read her story below, think about how amazing it would be if this were a 250th birthday celebration movie or documentary for all of America and the world.

Lillian Scott Troy - The Movie Treatment

Toward the end of the 19th century, Cecil Rhodes, one of the richest men in the world, with the backing from the Rothschilds, created a secret society based upon Jesuit structures and principles that planned the complete take-over of the world through British Imperialism and the tricks learned by the warrior traders, merchant bankers, and warmongers of the British East India Company (founded 1600).

By 1874, the British East India Company had effectively taken over the British parliament, the Bank of England, and the news agencies of the time and was looking for the next lucrative corporate venture to enrich the aristocratic elitists of Britain. Nathan Mayer (N.M.) Rothschild and Cecil Rhodes created the British South Africa Company to fill the void, and their efforts became one of the biggest resource fleecings in history. Rothschild and Rhodes created the De Beers Consolidated Mines in 1887 to mine diamonds with Rhodes as chairman and N.M.’s son Carl Meyer Rothschild as a director. Rhodes and Rothschild came to control the gold, silver, and diamond markets worldwide through this militaristic, commercial venture.

The British South Africa Company received a Royal Charter in 1889, modelled on that of the British East India Company, and its first directors included the Cecil Rhodes himself, and the South African financier Alfred Beit. This company later became the most powerful financial and resource cabal on Earth.

The British South Africa Company was granted a charter from Queen Victoria where Privy Counsellor Cecil Rhodes was made governor and while numerous Rothschilds hovered, including:

Baron Henry De Worms, Baron Pirbright (heir of grandmother Schönche Jeannette Rothschild) who was Privy Counsellor and Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies

Baron N.M. Rothschild who was an MP for the City of London; financier of De Beers Consolidated Mines

Earl of Rosebery the heir of the Hannah de Rothschild fortune, Privy Counsellor, First Commissioner of Works, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, chairman of London County Council, Knight of the Garter

Alfred de Rothschild who was then a director of the Bank of England, and High Sheriff of the County of London

Lionel Nathan de Rothschild was MP for the City of London and Chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons

Ferdinant de Rothschild was MP for Aylesbury voting for the charter.

Cecil Rhodes, with the help of William T. Stead and Reginald Brett, decided to create a secret society of white, English-speaking elite aristocrats who believed that their wealth, power, and influence made them the only people qualified to rule the world under one corporation, one government by propaganda, one British world religion, and one central banking system with one world currency.

Rhodes reached out to the most powerful men of his time, N. M. Rothschild, Archibald Primrose the 5th Earl of Rosebury the husband of Hannah de Rothschild, Henry de Worms/Baron Pirbright, and later Albert Grey the 4th Earl Grey, Leopold de Rothschild (who administered Rhodes’s estate after his death in 1902), Reginald Brett; and later in the Society of the Elect, he added Lord Alfred Milner, Arthur Balfour the 1st Earl of Balfour, and many other well-known politicians, bankers, authors, and journalists.

Cecil Rhodes’ “roundtable” eventually led to Alfred Milner’s “kindergarten” and later his “roundtable” which ultimately led to the founding of the Pilgrims Society in 1902, the Royal Institute for International Affairs, - that was also called Chatham House - with its counterpart in America in the Council on Foreign Relations. To maintain a consistent flow of new members, the Rhodes Scholarship was created at Oxford to indoctrinate new Pilgrims. The new members were taught “sterilized” British history focusing on the key role of cultural development coming from the British Empire. The Pilgrims Society developed Rhodes “Jesuit ideas” for a “Jesuit Society” by further implementing the secret 24 step (point) plan for the effective and aggressive “annexation of American” by the British Empire.

These 24 points have almost completely been implemented in modern times in America, and many other countries that Britain designs to control (UK’s 56 Commonwealth Nations). The nefarious plans of Rhodes and his friends to develop world hegemony is well-underway and it explains what we see around us as the New World Order which H. G. Wells describes so aptly in his British propaganda predicative programming fostered by the Pilgrims Society.

In 1908, Lillian Scott Troy may not have known that she was walking into a hotbed of British Imperial planning to dominate the world through the City of London’s financial hub and the newly created First Imperial Press Conference (later metamorphosed into the Empire Press Union) which became the propaganda arm of the British corporate imperialistic war-machine.

These British elites tried to hide the founding of their disinformation and propaganda service that was actually a world-wide intelligence network and militarized form of commerce, much like the British East India Company and the British South African Company before them. Thus, the four richest men of their time decided to rule the world by controlling all media and hiding their intentions behind the British government, media newspapers, books, newscasts of all types, and the political narratives of the day.

What we often hear on modern, alternative journalism sites on the Internet are conspiracies of Illuminati, secret societies, Rothschild machinations, pedophilia, child-sacrifice, demonic ritualistic practices of the elite, and many other sensationalistic versions of what Lillian Scott Troy discovered as an investigative journalistic who was sent to Britain to cover, unbeknownst to her, the nefarious founding of today’s mainstream media propaganda machine. In her day, the Rothschild’s evil funding of wars and their control of the major countries of Europe through Babylonian banking practices was little known, and even less understood. Lillian was already an accomplished investigative journalist in California who had covered the San Francisco earthquake and fires and numerous wrongs and injustices she saw perpetrated by the American government. She was a fighter, a political advocate, and a person who said she never married because she was “married to truth.” She advocated “digging deeper” and “yelling louder” about social injustice until journalism did its job as the Fourth Estate and the defender of free speech in America.

Lillian Scott Troy is the unsung heroine of the anti-globalist movement, a movement that has swept across the world, even though the anti-globalists know little about Lillian’s efforts to expose Cecil Rhodes, the Rothschilds, Andrew Carnegie, Paul Warburg, John D. Rockefeller, the British MI5, MI6, and the British Pilgrims Society and their undaunting efforts to annex American through any means possible. Modern anti-Globalists should pay close attention to the secret 24-point plan to rule the world, since it is essentially the same game plan of the New World Order and the United Nations. This 24-point plan that Lillian uncovered was top-secret in her day and was reserved only for the eyes of Pilgrim Society members. Until now, those plans were almost totally unknown, even though they were “read into the United States congressional record” by Jacob Thorkelson in 1940, revealing what Lillian called the “Benedict Arnold Peace Society” which flew under the false-flag of Andrew Carnegie’s Endowment for International Peace and many other fake philanthropical groups. Thorkelson was trying to warn America, with Lillian’s insight, that the Robber Barons, the Pilgrims Society, and the demonic banksters and brokers had usurped American sovereignty.

Lillian was an amazing person, not only as an investigative journalist but also as an entrepreneur, suffragette, congressional advisor, writer, social welfare advocate, theatre owner, publisher, anti-monarchist, and cultural leader. She was incredibly brave and courageous when she willingly entered the jungle of the City of London and had to become even more so when she unraveled the twisted truth of who was behind Cecil Rhodes’ hegemonic plans and exactly how those plans would be carried out. Lillian challenged the British Empire, the Pilgrims Society, the British elite aristocrats, and the corporate imperialists who still rule the world today through clandestine methods. Her life was a testament to resilience and a relentless pursuit of truth that saw her rise from the bustling streets of San Francisco to the heart of London’s elite circles, only to face persecution, deportation, and near-erasure from the historical record.

Lillian Scott Troy’s story is not just a personal saga; it is a lens through which we can view the hidden currents of early 20th-century and Anglo-American relations.

At a time when the world celebrated alliances and progress, Troy exposed a conspiracy that threatened the very foundations of American independence. Her discovery of the Pilgrims Society’s ambitions placed her at odds with some of the most influential figures of her era. Undeterred, she wielded her pen like a sword, documenting her findings and warning her countrymen of the peril she saw looming.

Lillian’s tale is one of sacrifice—personal, professional, and physical—as she endured harassment, censorship, and the loss of her homeland’s recognition. Yet it is also a story of triumph, for her warnings planted seeds that would later bear fruit in the defense of American liberty.

Her literary career began in earnest in the early 1900s when she started contributing to the Overland Monthly, a prestigious San Francisco magazine known for publishing Mark Twain and Bret Harte. Her first published story, “A Son of the Plains” (June 1912), told of a young man battling the elements and his own demons on the American frontier. Another tale, “Through the Death Trap” (January 1919), showcased her knack for suspense and her fascination with characters who defied the odds. These works marked her as a talent to watch, a writer who could blend vivid imagery with moral depth. Lillian had a gift—an ability to distill the chaos of the world into words that demanded attention. She had spent her youth navigating a world that offered women few paths to power, yet she had carved her own through sheer determination and a pen that cut as sharply as any blade.

But Lillian was more than a storyteller. The social currents of San Francisco—labor unrest, immigrant rights, and the growing suffragette movement—stirred her sense of justice. She attended rallies and began to see the press as a weapon for change. At the age of 26, she had secured a position with The San Francisco News Company, a role that would catapult her onto the world stage. That year, she embarked on her first trip to Great Britain, staying at the luxurious Waldorf Hotel in London. Employed as a correspondent, she carried with her a notebook, a sharp mind, and a growing suspicion that the ties between Britain and America were not as benign as they seemed.

This journey was a turning point. What began as a professional assignment would soon become a personal crusade, thrusting Lillian into a world of secrets and shadows. As she stepped onto British soil, she could not have known that she was about to uncover a conspiracy that would define her life and threaten everything she held dear. She was poised to become a ‘thorn in the side’ of an empire, armed with nothing but her wit, her pen, and an unshakable belief in the truth.

Her initial assignment was straightforward: chronicle the whirl of debutante balls, parliamentary debates, and the chatter of the Anglo-American elite. She attended dinners where men in tailcoats toasted the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States, their voices dripping with entitlement. She interviewed socialites and diplomats, her questions polite but probing, always searching for the thread of a larger story. Yet beneath the polished surface, she sensed something amiss—a current of intent that ran deeper than mere diplomacy. It was in these early weeks that she first heard whispers of the secret Pilgrims Society, a name whispered over brandy and cigars, a group cloaked in benevolence but shadowed by power.

The Pilgrims Society, she learned, had been founded in 1902 to foster goodwill between Britain and America. Its members included luminaries like Lord Roberts (the victorious general of the 2nd Boer War) and Joseph Choate, men whose influence spanned continents. On the surface, it was a gentleman’s club, a gathering of transatlantic aristocrats and ambassadors united by a shared vision of cooperation. But Lillian’s instincts, honed by years of observing San Francisco’s corrupt shifting alliances, told her there was more. She began to dig, her evenings spent poring over newspapers in the British Library and Waldorf’s reading room, her days trailing leads through London’s narrow, winding streets. She charmed librarians, bribed porters, and eavesdropped shamelessly, piecing together fragments of a puzzle she didn’t yet fully understand.

One introduction by San Francisco newspaper colleague William Randolf Hearst to William Stead stood out. William T. Stead, who she contacted at Hearst’s behest within days of her arrival was one of the most powerful newsmen of his time. She met Stead, who despite his scruffy countenance, relished the meeting with such a young, beautiful American journalist. Stead was a towering figure in British investigative reporting, known for his exposés and his eccentricities. Stead, then in his late fifties, was a complex man: a pacifist who admired empire and a reformer who courted controversy and was a close friend and associate of Cecil Rhodes. Over tea, he spoke passionately about the Pilgrims Society, praising its mission but hinting at ambitions beyond its public face. His words lingered with her, a spark that ignited her curiosity into a flame. It was then that Lillian learned who the sponsor of the First Imperial Press Conference of 1909 was, and it certainly was not its titular founder Sir Harry Brittain. The real power behind the Pilgrims Society was the Rothschilds.

By midsummer, Lillian had uncovered enough to find the grand design. She began to sketch out an expose on the 24-steps to the annexation of America by Britain—a plan she believed the Pilgrims Society was pursuing to erode American sovereignty. She had first suspected nefarious intentions when she attended the First Imperial Press Conference in June of 1909. Her friend, William T. Stead had invited her and made sure she met the right people to help her join in this new movement of journalism and intelligence gathering that would aid and protect the British corporate imperialistic Pilgrims Society. Lillian’s first instinct was to expose these secretive manipulators, but after meeting the hundreds of rich and powerful British and American attendees, she had second thoughts about wrestling with such a giant. William T. Stead had faith that she would come around to supporting the Pilgrims Society and made sure to introduce her to the many segments of British society that he was involved with. She appreciated his friendship but eventually asked him to abandon the Pilgrims Society’s intention to annex America. She was a fierce defender of American sovereignty and was an anti-monarchist at heart.

In the last week of the First Imperial Conference in 1909, Lillian watched as the delegates approved the founding of the Empire Press Union, a monopoly of journalism, British intelligence, and mainstream media propaganda. She deeply sensed from the beginning of her association with Stead, the Empire Press Union, and members of the Pilgrims Society, that she needed to oppose these evil intentions and fight them with all the journalist fire in her blood. She decided then that she would stay in London and carry on her outer duties while conducting further investigations through clandestine methods. Her small frame, and unassuming demeanor became her greatest asset, allowing her to slip unnoticed into places where bolder figures might have faltered.

Yet the strain was mounting. Letters to her family, preserved in fragments by her brother Edward, reveal a woman exhilarated but exhausted. “I am chasing something vast,” she wrote in August 1908, “and I fear it chases me in return.”

Exposing to the world the Pilgrims Society’s plan to annex America became her obsession, a thread she would tug at for years to come. She began to dig, using her charm and tenacity to pry information from reluctant sources. Her articles grew bolder, hinting at unseen influences without naming them outright.

Yet London was not all shadows and intrigue. It was also a place of growth for Lillian. She honed her craft, writing with a clarity and force that her early stories had only hinted at. She published essays in British magazines, blending her American perspective with a sharp critique of imperial arrogance. One piece, “The Chains of Progress,” argued that true advancement lay not in conquest but in liberation—a theme that echoed her father’s tales of Ireland’s struggle. Readers on both sides of the Atlantic took notice, and her name began to carry weight.

Piece by piece, a picture emerged: the Pilgrims were not just a social club but a nexus of power, a shadow network linking British imperial interests with American wealth. Their dinners, she discovered, were attended by cabinet ministers and media moguls—men who shaped policy and public opinion on both sides of the Atlantic over brandy and informal business meetings.

Lillian’s breakthrough came in 1910 when a disgruntled former clerk slipped her a document at a Fleet Street pub. The man, nervous and unshaven, claimed he’d been sacked from a printing firm that handled Pilgrims Society materials. The paper he handed her was crumpled but explosive: a draft of a speech delivered at a Pilgrims Society dinner outlining a vision for “a unified Anglo-Saxon dominion” that would “guide the world’s destiny.” It spoke of leveraging American resources—its industry, its military, its vast lands—to sustain British influence in an era when the Empire’s grip was weakening. Lillian’s pulse quickened as she read. This was no toast to friendship; it was a blueprint for control.

Over the next two years, Lillian pieced together what she would later call the Pilgrims Society’s “24-step Plan”—a chilling strategy to entwine the United States with British interests so deeply that American sovereignty would erode. The plan, as she documented it, was methodical and far-reaching:

1. Control of Media: Acquire key newspapers and wire services to shape public narratives.

2. Financial Leverage: Use British banking networks to influence American markets.

3. Education Infiltration: Endow university chairs to promote Anglo-centric curricula.

4. Political Alliances: Cultivate U.S. politicians sympathetic to British goals.

5. Industrial Ties: Merge British and American corporations for mutual dependency.

6. Cultural Propaganda: Fund literature and arts glorifying Anglo-Saxon unity.

7. Military Cooperation: Push for joint naval and army exercises.

8. Legal Harmonization: Align U.S. laws with British precedents.

9. Immigration Policy: Encourage British settlers in key American regions.

10. Resource Exploitation: Secure American raw materials for British industry.

11. Espionage Networks: Establish intelligence-sharing to monitor dissent.

12. Religious Influence: Co-opt American churches to preach imperial ideals.

13. Social Engineering: Promote class structures mimicking British aristocracy.

14. Trade Dominance: Lock U.S. markets into British supply chains.

15. Debt Entrapment: Extend loans to bind American finances to London.

16. Judicial Influence: Place pro-British judges in U.S. courts.

17. Scientific Collaboration: Control research to favor British innovation.

18. Labor Suppression: Undermine U.S. unions to mirror British control.

19. Diplomatic Pressure: Use treaties to limit U.S. autonomy.

20. Election Manipulation: Fund candidates aligned with Pilgrims’ aims.

21. Censorship: Silence critics through legal and social means.

22. Historical Revision: Rewrite narratives to erase American independence.

23. Dynastic Marriages: Link elite families across the Atlantic.

24. Global Hegemony: Establish a permanent Anglo-American ruling bloc.

Each step was a thread in a tapestry of domination, woven with patience and precision. Lillian was stunned by the audacity of it—here was a plan to subvert the very nation her father had fled to for freedom. She began publishing exposés in American papers, her articles sent back via sympathetic editors. Titles like “The Pilgrims’ Plot”, “The Benedict Arnold Society,” and “Britain’s Hidden Hand” stirred outrage in the U.S., though they were met with scorn or silence in London.

Lillian’s work did not go unnoticed. By 1911, she was a marked woman. Men in dark coats shadowed her; her hotel room was ransacked, her notes scattered but never stolen—a warning. The British press, mostly owned and controlled by the Pilgrims Society, branded her a hysteric, a “Yankee troublemaker” spinning conspiracies. Yet she pressed on, her resolve hardened by every threat. She infiltrated a Pilgrims Society dinner at the Savoy, disguised in a borrowed gown (Side note: in the movie, Lillian emerges like Cinderella when she arrives at the dinner in this incredibly beautiful gown, showing how beautiful Lillian was.), and listened as a speaker boasted of “steering America back to its proper orbit.”

Her articles gained traction across the Atlantic, including among Irish American communities who saw echoes of their own oppression. She quoted the Pilgrims Society’s own words against them, reprinting snippets of speeches and letters. One piece, published in 1912, included a damning line from a Pilgrims Society member: “The American eagle must be taught to perch beside the British lion.” It was a rallying cry for her readers, a call to resist what she dubbed “the second colonization.”

But the deeper she dug, the greater the peril. Friends urged her to return to San Francisco, to abandon a fight that seemed unwinnable. Lillian refused. “If I stop now,” she wrote in a letter to her brother Edward, “they win by default. This is bigger than me—it’s about what America stands for.” Her defiance was a beacon, but it was also a target. The Pilgrims Society, with its vast resources, was preparing to strike back.

By late 1912, Lillian had amassed a dossier thick with evidence: names, dates, transactions—all pointing to a conspiracy that spanned continents. She planned a book, a definitive account to rally public opinion and force accountability. She titled it, The Silent Empire, a nod to the unseen power she aimed to unveil. But before she could finish, the ground beneath her shifted. A suffragette rally in Trafalgar Square, where she spoke against imperial overreach, drew the attention of Scotland Yard. Her American citizenship offered little protection in a city where the Pilgrims’ influence reached the highest echelons.

The chapter of her life in London was nearing its end—not by choice, but by force. The Pilgrims Society, tired of her provocations, moved to silence her. What followed would test her resilience in ways she could scarcely imagine, setting the stage for a battle that would span decades.

By 1914, Lillian Scott Troy was a force to be reckoned with in London, juggling two relentless pursuits. She had plunged into the suffragette movement, aligning herself with radicals like Sylvia Pankhurst who favored bold action over quiet pleas. Lillian marched alongside them, her voice rising with chants of “Votes for Women!” as they shattered windows and defied police lines. She also wielded her pen, writing for The Suffragette with arguments that tied women’s disenfranchisement to broader imperial oppression. “A nation that silences half its people,” she declared in a 1914 article, “invites its own ruin.”

Parallel to this, Lillian’s crusade against the Pilgrims Society intensified. Her articles, sent to American papers like the San Francisco Examiner, exposed the Society’s influence over U.S. politics. A 1915 piece claimed they were sabotaging anti-imperialist leaders, sparking outrage in Britain. The response was vicious—newspapers with Pilgrims Society ties called her a fantasist, and threatening letters began arriving at her doorstep. Undaunted, she traced the Pilgrims Society’s financial threads, linking British banks to American industry in a planned exposé, The Invisible Empire. But World War I’s outbreak in 1914 hardened public sentiment against her dissent. “The war hides their schemes,” she noted privately, refusing to relent.

(Side note: When Michael releases his book on Lillian, images of newspapers articles of her when she was in Britain will be available for use in the movie. We also have links to her writings as described in this story so far.)

In early 1919, with the war ended, Lillian had already published “The 24-Steps to Annex America,” in 1912 -- a scathing outline of the Pilgrims’ plot against American sovereignty. It ignited debate abroad but fury in Britain. The Daily Mail dubbed her a “traitor in petticoats,” and on March 12, 1919, she was arrested leaving a suffragette meeting. Charged vaguely with endangering public safety, she endured a grueling interrogation—her notes seized, her typewriter destroyed. Deportation followed swiftly; on March 15, she sailed from Liverpool on the RMS Carmania, exiled from her adopted home but defiant. “They can’t deport the truth,” she murmured as Britain faded from view.

When Lillian Scott Troy stepped onto American soil in 1919, she returned not as a triumphant crusader but as a weary exile. Deported from Britain after a decade of fearless journalism and activism, she arrived in a nation transformed by World War I and on the cusp of the Roaring Twenties. The United States she had left behind—a land of progressive fervor and spirit—had shifted. Prosperity and optimism drowned out the calls for reform, and her warnings about the Pilgrims Society’s influence felt out of step with a country eager to forget the war. Yet Lillian, now in her late forties, refused to fade into obscurity. America would become her new battleground, and resilience her greatest weapon.

Colleagues from her earlier days as a journalist greeted her with cautious nods rather than open arms. Her reputation as a troublemaker—an “American agitator,” as the British press had branded her—preceded her, and mainstream newspapers hesitated to publish her work. Undeterred, she turned to smaller, independent outlets, where her articles on Anglo-American relations and the lingering influence of the Pilgrims Society found a niche audience. Her voice, though quieter, remained sharp.

Her persistence bore fruit in 1939, when she found an ally in Congressman Jacob Thorkelson of Montana. A vocal critic of foreign influence, Thorkelson entered several of Lillian’s articles and research notes into the Congressional Record, giving her work a permanent place in the nation’s archives. “Miss Troy has seen what others refuse to see,” he declared on the House floor, holding up a faded clipping of her 1914 exposé. The moment was a vindication, but it came late. By then, her health was declining, and the public’s attention had shifted to the looming shadow of World War II.

Beyond her crusade against the Pilgrims Society, Lillian remained a champion of women’s rights. The suffrage victory in 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, was a triumph she celebrated from afar. She wrote essays for feminist and suffragette journals, urging women to wield their newfound political power with fervor and vigilance. “The vote is only the beginning,” she argued in a 1921 piece for The Woman Citizen. “We must guard against those who would use our silence to bind us again.”

Lillian Scott Troy died in 1964, at the age of 72, in Los Angeles. The cause was pneumonia, though friends said she simply wore herself out. Her passing went largely unnoticed; a brief obituary in The New York Times noted her as “a journalist and suffragette of some renown.” Her papers—boxes of notes, drafts, and letters—were donated to a local library, where they were unopened for decades.

[Sidebar: Imagine Lillian’s horror watching the Kennedy assassination in 1963 as told on television by Pilgrim Walter Cronkite while the presidency was handed over to another Pilgrim - Lyndon Johnson. She had been totally and completely censored by the British and American Pilgrims who controlled the presses. She sat in front of the t.v. like we all did, watching the assassination being replayed over and over again, with the trusted voice of Walter Cronkite who was lying to us the whole time. Lillian knew the dark force behind the assassination and why they did it.

This is just one of the powerful scenes we are saving for the movie or mini-series. Other scenes include her meetings with the Rosicrucian-theosophy groups in London, and a few intimate scenes between her and powerful men of the day.]

Lillian might have gone unsung as an example of courageous free speech that stands up to the global dominance of groups like the Pilgrims Society had the American Intelligence Media not brought her brave deeds and the Pilgrims Society’s secret 24-Step plan to the light of day. The annexation of America through the “special relationship” of the Anglo-American Alliance still rules American economics, courts, politics, patents, military, elections, and corporations.

The revelations that Michael McKibben and the Gabriel’s have brought forward in the digital book, The Truth Will Set You Free, expand on the secret plans of the Pilgrims Society and gives the reader a plethora of judicially recognizable evident to put British and world history in perspective. This is the keystone for understanding Lillian Scott Troy and her amazing investigative journalism that has revealed the playbook of the globalists who wish to fashion a New World Order as planned and executed by the Pilgrims Society and its affiliates. Once the dark plans of the global puppet-masters have been revealed, we can extinguish those plans and remove ourselves from the scheme to subsume American sovereignty and bind humans worldwide in economic and political slavery.

What a beautiful story to tell on the big screen. Her story was about the attempted takeover of America, but for Michael and the Gabriels, her story lives on to be a celebration of America’s triumph. If anyone’s head belongs on Mt. Rushmore next, it is

Lillian Scott Troy, Unsung Heroine of America.

Copyright (2025)

All Rights Reserved.

If you would like to teach homeschool or private-school children about Troy, I prepared a high school level lesson plan with activities and Q&A here: Lillian Scott Troy: Exposing Shadows of Power in America. I doubt any public school textbooks will cover the subject since the public school textbooks are published by companies controlled by the Pilgrims and Rothschilds.