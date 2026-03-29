Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Myles Nelson's avatar
Myles Nelson
Apr 4

Thank you, for such wonderful lyrics, an incredible liturgy, great truth information, and more. It all does heal me. I feel it in my heart.

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1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
Sande Phillippi's avatar
Sande Phillippi
Mar 29

So many Gifts! Thank you! Tyla & Douglas for helping us remember.

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