Welcome to the Gabriel’s Sunday liturgy. We hope it will give you expansive thoughts worth pondering this week. Douglas gives a special sermon next Sunday for Easter. Make sure to subscribe so that you receive a copy of this sermon in your inbox.

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Room for You, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -16:19

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Room for You, Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:08

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Download this song and add it to your uplifting Christian music. https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/song__room-for-you_tyla-gabriel.mp3

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I’ve been holding tight to echoes in the dark,

Old familiar shadows, heavy on my heart.

Places, faces, dreams that slipped away,

They felt like home, but home was yesterday.

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So I let go, let go, Open my hands to the sky.

Make room for You, for You, The light I’ve been denying.

Every grudge I release, every fear I set free,

Clears the space where Your heart Can finally breathe in me.

Room for You, only You.

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Forgiving all the mistakes I can’t undo,

The weight of what I carried never carried me through.

I thought if I held on, I’d keep what made me whole,

But emptiness is holy when it’s filling up my soul.

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So I let go, let go, Open my hands to the sky.

Make room for You, for You, The light I’ve been denying.

Every grudge I release, every fear I set free,

Clears the space where Your heart Can finally breathe in me.

Room for You, only You.

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I don’t have to forget who I’ve been,

Just lay it down like an offering.

All the tears, all the years, They brought me to this surrendering.

Lightness comes rushing in…

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Now I let go, let go, Hands open wide to the sky.

All this room for You, for You, No more shadows left to hide.

Every chain that falls, every yes that I speak,

Makes the heart You’ve always wanted

Finally complete. Room for You… only You.

There’s room for You… Only You…

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Learn to play last week’s song, It’ll Be Okay. Download for free and share widely with musicians. Incorporate our songs in your in-home or small group church services. If you can’t play it on the piano, download the song and sing the lyrics

Download sheet music: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/itll-be-okay.pdf

To download more sheet music selections, go to

https://www.sheetmusicdirect.com/se/ID_No/1955072/Product.aspx

OR

https://www.sheetmusicplus.com/en/product/home-in-resurrection-light-23671053.html

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Below is an audio of Douglas discussing the current state of vaccines. If this type of material is disruptive to your happy feeling of today’s liturgy, listen to it another day. We will be leaving material like this at the bottom of the liturgies because in this “place of wordship”, we DO call out evil and demons, unlike many pastors who are controlled by the 501c tax-exempt status.

0:00 -27:14

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In the next two audios, we look at recent geopolitical news and connect some dots for you.

Part 1

0:00 -21:25

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Part 2

0:00 -17:14

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We’ve written several pieces on Substack about the topics discussed in the first video. Click on headline for article link. If you have other questions about resources, please leave me a note in the comments.

How Epsom Salts, Boron, and Baking Soda Refresh Body, Soul, and Gut

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Below is a nice visual to check-in with yourself to see how you are vibing today and throughout the week. We want to ASCEND into becoming angels, not descend into lower realms.

Below: Similar map, but in an early literary form by Dante in his Divine Comedy (aptly named!). We are literally experiencing hell on earth, but there is a way up and out. Check out Dante’s map of Purgatory and Paradise. Take one step at a time, but always with an eye towards progressing out of the Inferno and into Paradise. Let Jesus Christ be your “spiritual sherpa” for exiting Satan’s Season.

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