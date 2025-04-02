Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel
Apr 2

A few more things to know:

Magnesium is a powerhouse mineral involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, many of which directly impact digestion. Here’s how it contributes:

Muscle Relaxation in the Digestive Tract: Magnesium helps regulate smooth muscle function, including the muscles in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These muscles need to contract and relax rhythmically to move food through your stomach and intestines (a process called peristalsis).

Adequate magnesium ensures this happens smoothly, preventing issues like cramping or sluggish digestion.

Enzyme Activation: Magnesium acts as a cofactor for enzymes that break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Without enough magnesium, these digestive enzymes don’t work as efficiently, which can lead to bloating, discomfort, or poor nutrient absorption.

Acid Balance and Stomach Health: Magnesium supports the production of stomach acid and bile, both essential for breaking down food. It also helps maintain a healthy pH balance in the gut, which can reduce acid reflux or indigestion.

Constipation Relief: Magnesium draws water into the intestines, softening stool and promoting regular bowel movements. This laxative effect is why magnesium supplements (like magnesium citrate) are often used for constipation, but it’s also relevant to overall digestive comfort.

Stress Reduction and Gut-Brain Connection: Magnesium calms the nervous system, which indirectly aids digestion. Stress can disrupt gut motility and enzyme production, so by lowering stress levels, magnesium helps keep your digestive system running smoothly.

A deficiency in magnesium can lead to symptoms like bloating, constipation, or even irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)-like discomfort, underscoring its importance for a happy gut.

Sally Wyatt's avatar
Sally Wyatt
Apr 2

I would like the boron recipe

Thank you

