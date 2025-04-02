Kat 💜 LaLionneCourageuse sent me an email with a question that I have received a few times so here is my reply below and now we have a url to share anytime someone wants to know the formula.

“I recently listened to one of Douglas' talks and at the end he mentioned taking an Epsom salts, baking soda and borax bath. Would you mind elaborating on why the latter two with the Epsom salts? What formula/ proportion does he use? What does he notice after taking such a bath vs just an ES bath?”

Soaking in a tub with Epsom salts, boron (from Borax), and baking soda can feel incredibly refreshing due to the unique benefits each ingredient brings to the experience. This combination rejuvenates us each time we spend 20 - 30 minutes soaking in the warm water.

Epsom Salts: Magnesium and Muscle Relaxation

We use Epsom salts for its magnesium content and other benefits; this is a key reason the soak feels so refreshing. Epsom salts are magnesium sulfate, and when dissolved in warm water, your skin can absorb magnesium. This mineral is well-known for its ability to:

Relax muscles : Magnesium helps reduce muscle tension and soreness, making it especially soothing after physical activity or a long day.

Reduce inflammation : By easing inflammation, it promotes a sense of physical comfort and relief.

Calm the body: Magnesium supports relaxation, contributing to an overall feeling of well-being.

Pictured above is a popular Epsom salt with a natural fragrance. But don’t think you have to buy expensive Epsom salts. Any generic brand of Epsom salts at the drug store works just fine. If you want to put an essential oil in the water, add your special touch - eucalyptus or peppermint drops to enliven your bath, or a rose or lavender oil for relaxation. The warm water enhances the effects of magnesium by increasing blood circulation, amplifying the muscle-relaxing and stress-relieving benefits. This makes the soak a perfect reset for your body, plus there are huge benefits for your digestive system, even when the salts are applied transdermally.

Additionally, we like to rub on Ancient oil magnesium on our skin before getting into the soak.

Boron (from Borax): Transdermal Benefits

I have written about boron before and we take it both orally and transdermally. See:

Boron is a mineral that supports various bodily functions, such as:

Joint health : It helps ease joint discomfort, adding to the physical relief you feel during the soak. In fact, I was totally relieved of any joint stiffness by drinking a boron solution for a few days which I now take a big gulp of daily. It’s amazing! Ask for the recipe in comments and I will give it to you.

Skin health: Boron also improve skins condition, leaving it feeling revitalized.

Though the exact amount absorbed through the skin may vary, we believe that the presence of boron in the bath enhances the rejuvenating experience, and gets boron into our bodies where chemtrails and its aluminum components drive boron out of the soil, from the vegetables, and out of our diets (not good).

Baking Soda: Balancing Acidity and Soothing Skin

We add baking soda to lower acidity in the water, and this plays a big role in why the soak feels so refreshing. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, has several effects:

Balances pH : By neutralizing acidity, it softens the water and makes it gentler on your skin, preventing dryness or irritation.

Soothes skin : This pH-balancing effect leaves your skin feeling smoother and more comfortable, enhancing the post-soak freshness.

Potential detox support: Some believe baking soda helps draw out impurities, though this is more anecdotal, it could contribute to a cleansed, refreshed feeling.

The softened water creates a more pleasant bathing environment, amplifying the overall comfort of the soak.

Why It Feels So Refreshing

In short, soaking in Epsom salts, boron, and baking soda feels refreshing because it:

Relaxes your muscles and reduces tension (thanks to magnesium).

May support joint and skin health (via boron).

Soothes your skin and balances the water (courtesy of baking soda).

Combines with the calming warmth of the tub for a holistic sense of renewal.

How much of each to use? First, it depends on the size of the tub and how much water you displace when you get in. Douglas soaks in a two-person tub and uses

1 pound of Epsom salts

1/3-1/2 cup baking soda

1/3 - 1/2 cup Borax

Play around with the measurements and find the best formula for you. Add essential oils for the inhalation experience. Thanks for the question, Kat. 💜