This magnificent painting that President Trump is facing depicts John baptizing Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. It hangs in the baptistry at St Peter's Basilica, and you can see the highly ornate baptismal font right below the painting.

I was struck by the magnificent stone and mosaic work on the walls and floors, and thought about the ancient world that built the building known in our current timeline as the Vatican. How insignificant the men in chairs seem against a timeline of thousands of years and Christ descending into Jesus of Nazareth.

https://fineartruggeri.com/featured/baptism-of-jesus-fabrizio-ruggeri.html