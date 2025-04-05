I recently posted the video below on my Gab timeline (join me @Gabriels_Horn) which is one of several videos the video creator has published on the Michaelites. Long-time anthropops will be familiar with the supersensible school, but people new to Anthroposophy may not know what it is.

The Return of The Michaelites in Our Time: Prophecy or Myth? | Rudolf Steiner

What is the School of Michael

The School of Michael is a metaphorical and spiritual narrative where Archangel Michael guides humanity’s evolution. His ‘school’ is not a physical institution but a connection to higher spiritual hierarchies, helping humans navigate their spiritual development under Michael’s influence. This guidance is tied to understanding cosmic and earthly evolution, with Michael playing a key role in spiritual enlightenment, particularly in perceiving the spiritual world amidst material existence.

This guidance is part of a broader cosmic framework, where Michael connects humans to higher spiritual hierarchies, such as the Archai (Spirits of Personality) and Angeloi (Angels). Steiner’s lectures, particularly from GA 194, suggest this school is about fostering a conscious relationship with spiritual forces, helping humans perceive the spiritual world amidst material existence.

For instance, in a lecture from November 21, 1919, in Dornach (The Mission of the Archangel Michael), Steiner discusses Michael’s role in illuminating human intelligence, linking it to the balance of spiritual forces. This school is not a formal institution but, much like the American Intelligence Media School of Truth or the Our Spirit Invisible College, a non-physical space where individuals align with truth and Michael’s mission, while aiding their own evolutionary education and enlightenment. Douglas and I envision our journey into internet teaching like this:

AIM School of Truth = High School

Invisible College = College

School of Michael = Grad School

Purpose and Spiritual Role

The purpose of the School of Michael, as outlined by Steiner, is multifaceted, focusing on balancing the Luciferic and Ahrimanic influences while aligning with the Christ Impulse. Steiner saw these forces as part of a triadic dynamic: Luciferic forces push for freedom and individuality, potentially leading to chaos, while Ahrimanic forces seek power and materialism, risking rigidity. The Christ Impulse, mediated by Michael, acts as the balancing element, promoting a holistic understanding necessary for spiritual and cultural advancement.

Steiner emphasized this in his November 29, 1919, lecture (The Mission of the Archangel Michael), critiquing modern dualistic views (e.g., God vs. Devil) and advocating for a triadic perspective. The purpose of ‘the school’ is to prepare humanity for future evolutionary stages, ensuring spiritual consciousness amidst increasing Ahrimanic influences since the 15th century. Additionally, recent insights suggest a specific timeline, with a focus on counteracting ahrimanically-inspired materialism by 2033, aiming to redeem earth civilization through 48 key individuals fully realizing their potential, as noted in the article Four times twelve human beings. This involves developing their four-fold nature and twelve senses, adding a numerical and temporal dimension to the mission.

Criteria for Being a Student of Michael

Determining if you are a student of Michael involves recognizing a deep, often karmic, connection to his spiritual stream, as detailed in Steiner’s GA 237 lectures (Karmic Relationships). Steiner suggests students are those impelled towards the teachings of anthroposophy (not the organization of Anthroposophy in Dornach or North America which has been infiltrated by anti-Steiner teachings), feel an inner call to engage with its spiritual teachings. This connection is not arbitrary but tied to past lives and karmic predispositions, requiring inner courage and wide-awake attention to observe and navigate karmic impacts.

Students may face a harder spiritual path, as Michael’s forces work intensely, insisting on penetrating at any cost. Steiner identifies two main groups: those with pagan predestination, needing anthroposophical sustaining forces to steer straight, and those growing into Christianity via Anthroposophy, focusing on its religious side. This alignment often involves connecting physical health and illness with karma more than those under other archangels like Gabriel or Raphael, highlighting the demanding nature of Michael’s influence.

For those of you who wish to explore the School of Michael, you might ask or research these topics:

Michael’s Battle with Ahriman : Steiner frequently discusses Michael’s ongoing battle with Ahrimanic forces, especially since the mid-15th century, when personal Intelligence became prominent. This battle is evident in modern phenomena like media, banking, and politics, contrasting with earlier centuries’ spiritual clarity (Karmic Relationships). This adds a historical dimension, showing how Michael’s role evolves with human consciousness.

Historical Shifts in Spiritual Rulership: Steiner notes shifts in archangelic rulership, with Michael’s dominion beginning in the late 1870s, preceded by Gabriel’s focus on physical inheritance. This historical context, detailed in GA 237, explains why Michael’s influence became more visible in the last decade of the 19th century, preparing for modern spiritual challenges. A great place to research the School of Michael is at the Rudolf Steiner Archive where all the books and lectures are free. https://rsarchive.org/

Karmic and Evolutionary Implications : Steiner’s lectures reveal Michael’s forces work cosmopolitically, tearing individuals from narrower earthly connections, predestining them for spiritual heights. This includes preparing beings to transcend race and nation, becoming race-creating forces visible in future lives, adding a long-term evolutionary perspective. No, this doesn’t mean replacing your country’s population with natives from other countries, regions, and cultures as a way to transcend racism, or dissolving your national borders and sovereignty for globalists. See my political blogs for details on this topic!

Time of Great Decisions: The current era, as per Steiner, is a time of significant karmic decisions, where anthroposophists settle old karma or weave new with non-anthroposophists, with profound impacts on spiritual destiny (Karmic Relationships).

I hope this explanation helps your understanding of the purpose and place of the School of Michael. In your meditative and quiet time, you might reflect if you are a student in Michael’s Great Spiritual School. We often imagine a time when we were in the School of Michael before we incarnated as Tyla and Douglas. We were sitting in the front row of class, along with Michael McKibben and some of you, taking it all in and vowing to dedicate our lives to the path of enlightenment, not for personal gain, but for the benefit of all beings on Earth. Hope you join us as we have a big job here on Earth!