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‘You Understand My Soul’, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -22:57

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Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:23

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Want to change your outer world? Start TODAY by changing your inner world. Then watch your outer world begin to reflect the amazing soulful person you are and the angel you are becoming.

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Find our weekly sermons here on Substack - tylagabriel.substack.com

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Share our music from Bandcamp - tyla-gabriel.bandcamp.com

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Watch video presentations of Douglas sermons - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBwTCQCd-zVt8ugh85Cz4eA

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Ready for Goethean conversations about spiritual topics that you didn’t learn in Sunday School? Drop into our Invisible College at OurSpirit.com .

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Download sheet music at Sheet Music Direct at https://www.sheetmusicdirect.com/artist/tyla-gabriel

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You Understand My Soul

Your words were soft, yet held the world’s deep weight,

A simple truth that made my spirit sigh.

Not just affection, but a knowing state,

You see my heart, and fit where I run dry.

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Oh, You understand my soul, like gentle rain on earth,

Jesus, You bring fresh air, and give my life new birth.

Flaws and all, You choose me, stand right by my side,

In Your love, I’m patient, calm, with peace I can’t hide.

Soul—feel the understanding grow,

You are home, my Savior, this I know!

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Before Your grace, I walked in distant dreams,

But now You make me focused, strong, and sure.

You exceed all hopes, unravel hidden seams,

Accept my past, and light my future pure.

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Oh, You understand my soul, like gentle rain on earth,

Jesus, You bring fresh air, and give my life new birth.

Flaws and all, You choose me, stand right by my side,

In Your love, I’m patient, calm, with peace I can’t hide.

Soul—feel the understanding grow,

You are home, my Savior, this I know!

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This love story’s ours, no one else could write,

A rarest gift, to be truly seen and known.

With You, my Lord, the challenges feel light,

Every moment shines, in the grace You’ve shown.

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Oh, You understand my soul, like gentle rain on earth,

Earth, my Lord—let Your love forever flow!

Jesus, You bring fresh air, and give my life new birth.

Flaws and all, You choose me, stand right by my side,

In Your love, I’m patient, calm, with peace I can’t hide.

Soul—feel the understanding grow,

You are home, my Savior, this I know!

Soul - eternal and so deep,

In Your arms, the promises we keep.

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Love to all you amazing spiritual strivers! Stay the course.

Let Jesus Christ lead the way.

Tyla and Douglas