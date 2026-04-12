You Are My Everything
Liturgy, Sunday, April 12, 2026
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Sermon by Douglas Gabriel: You Are My Everything
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Song by Tyla Gabriel: You Are My Everything
Download the song and add to your Christian music playlist: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/you-are-my-everything_tyla-gabriel.mp3
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I walked in peace, my world so still and calm,
Wrapped in the quiet, safe from any storm.
But then You came, a light that broke the balm,
Your love a blaze that made my spirit warm.
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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,
Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.
Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,
With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!
Everything, everything—Jesus, all to me,
Heart on fire forever, wild and free!
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Before Your grace, my life felt far away,
A distant dream in black and white alone.
Now pulses beat with joy in every day,
Your presence makes the ordinary known.
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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,
Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.
Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,
With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!
Everything, everything—Jesus, all to me,
Heart on fire forever, wild and free!
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No void could hold if shadows tried to fall,
Your love the core that steadies through it all.
In storms or calm, I hear Your tender call,
My Savior, King, You answer when I fall.
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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,
Yes, Lord—You chase the darkness far away!
Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.
Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,
With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!
Everything, everything—praise Your holy name,
You are my forever, all my days the same!
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Thank you, Michael B., for this beautiful video rendition of Douglas’ liturgy.
Thank you Tyla & Douglas. God bless. 🙌
My all in all. The Christos, the son/sun of God. The light that lights everyone who comes into the world.