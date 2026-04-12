Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Nakita's avatar
Nakita
15h

Thank you Tyla & Douglas. God bless. 🙌

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Kathy Hines's avatar
Kathy Hines
8h

My all in all. The Christos, the son/sun of God. The light that lights everyone who comes into the world.

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