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Sermon by Douglas Gabriel: You Are My Everything

0:00 -8:15

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Song by Tyla Gabriel: You Are My Everything

0:00 -3:54

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Download the song and add to your Christian music playlist: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/you-are-my-everything_tyla-gabriel.mp3

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I walked in peace, my world so still and calm,

Wrapped in the quiet, safe from any storm.

But then You came, a light that broke the balm,

Your love a blaze that made my spirit warm.

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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,

Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.

Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,

With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!

Everything, everything—Jesus, all to me,

Heart on fire forever, wild and free!

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Before Your grace, my life felt far away,

A distant dream in black and white alone.

Now pulses beat with joy in every day,

Your presence makes the ordinary known.

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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,

Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.

Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,

With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!

Everything, everything—Jesus, all to me,

Heart on fire forever, wild and free!

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No void could hold if shadows tried to fall,

Your love the core that steadies through it all.

In storms or calm, I hear Your tender call,

My Savior, King, You answer when I fall.

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Oh, You are my everything, my beacon bright and true,

Yes, Lord—You chase the darkness far away!

Jesus, You light my world in colors fresh and new.

Every day a wonder, revelation shining through,

With You, my Lord, there’s nothing I can’t do!

Everything, everything—praise Your holy name,

You are my forever, all my days the same!

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Thank you, Michael B., for this beautiful video rendition of Douglas’ liturgy.

Forever Hand in Hand