Today I was posting videos and articles about the grid going down in Portugal, Spain, France and the list seems to be growing. I asked Douglas to explain why these power outages are happening in Europe, and also asked him if all of this is related to the light flashing phenomenon that is happening globally. (See MrBBB333 on YouTube.)

Douglas said, “The recent disturbances in Internet broadcasting, street light anomalies, communication disruptions and other similar phenomena are caused by two distinct sources, one natural and the other man-made. Solar cycle 25 is at its maximum and has produced historic solar flares, proton bombardments, coronal holes, coronal mass ejections, cosmic ray emissions, and sunspots that have produced massive solar forcing into the geomagnetic fields of Earth.



Since May of 2024 we have seen unprecedented solar forcing that has disturbed all forms of electrical activity causing failures in the Internet, social media, and electrical power systems. These bombardments of electromagnetic pulsed frequencies and cosmic rays have caused havoc worldwide. Auroral displays have been historic as they reached more southern latitudes than ever before. Proton forcing has even added a new layer to the plasmasphere causing plasmoids to descend from the thermosphere into the troposphere where they have been misunderstood and classified as UFOs and UAPs.



These natural phenomena are cyclic and are enhanced by the current geomagnetic excursion which has weakened the Earth's natural resistance to these solar forcing phenomena. Solar cycle 25 will reach its maximum between November 2025 and March 2026 when they will begin to decrease.



Man-made broadcasts of 5G (plus 6G, 7G, 8G, 9G, and 10G used in precision medicine) are now broadcasting pulsed magnetic high frequencies to aid in dissolving (melting) injected hydrogels used in precision medicine all over the Earth. These are new experiments that have not been tested for safety but are well-known for killing bees, insects, plants and trees, and humans. These broadcasts are essentially "death rays" which were known from their inception to harm all living things.



We swim in an ocean of these harmful electromagnetic broadcasts all around us. When radio broadcasting began, it was a military project designed to kill humans. All man-made electromagnetic broadcasting harms humans to some degree or another. Many people have a common disorder called electro-hypersensitivity which disables them severely. Electricity has never been tested for safety except to measure if broadcasts "burn" human skin. Microwaves and 5G do not burn the skin, they cook the human body from the inside out.



Pulsing electromagnetism is anti-life and ultimately destroys living environments. Specific "extremely low frequencies" that are magnetically pulsed have been developed that are called "Active Denial" weapons that can harm, kill, or manipulate humans. Again, none of these "inventions" that are essentially weapons have ever been properly tested for safe use. Ultimately, all man-made oscillators and broadcasting devices are anti-human and anti-life.



There is no safe limit for their use. That is why "beam forming" 5G broadcasts cause people to become disoriented and pass out, as well as cause brain tumors, cancer, and heart disease.. We should expect that as more higher generation frequencies are utilized, we will see more power failures, more heart attacks, and more illnesses created via electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

In relationship to the electrical outages in Portugal, Spain, and a few other places in Europe, I would rule out any normal type of solar forcing as the source since we have already seen the affects of the recent solar bursts. As for electromagnetic pulse bombs (EMPs), it is unlikely due to there being no unified reports of space platform, or airborne delivered EMPs, which would have be noticed and reported. In terms of complex dusty plasmoids short-circuiting power lines, that is quite possible due to the abundance of plasmoids in our atmosphere at this time.

But more than likely than any of the above mentioned would be the World Economic Forum’s precious threats of a Cyber Polygon attack in 2025. The currently effected countries probably showed their vulnerability during the 2024 Cyber Polygon resilience tests that were conducted by the WEF. Therefore, the WEF was possibly testing their new digital weapons (which they bragged about frequently) on local, vulnerable targets who didn’t take the WEF’s “threat” seriously. Now that the WEF beta testing on a friendly target seems to have worked, look forward to more attacks in the near future on friendly and enemy targets.” (Douglas quote ends.)

Later today Douglas was doing a teaching video for his new book Celestial Cosmos: Ethers and Plasma and explained even more. I thought you might like to hear what he said so I prepared this audio for you. The video will be out in a few weeks.

