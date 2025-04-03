Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philalethes's avatar
philalethes
Apr 3

60 years ago I discovered Theosophy and read the books non-stop; then off to Adyar, India to the International TS HQ, where I lived in the library, filling my head with these SPECULATIVE ancient diagrams and models worlds from times and dimensions long past and forgotten.

But they give NO spiritual clarity or help or usefulness to deal with your present incarnation and how to clarify it. As general semanticist might say: these concepts and ideas have no "referent" and are just abstractions slippery to nail down.

A real and serious student on the Path needs deep introspection into the blockages and trauma inherited and present, that lie beneath the waking mind awareness, filters and obscurations that need be cleared out. It's a fight and cannot be gotten around by thinking pretty thoughts and putting up tankhas, statuettes, burning incense, wearing pretty colors, and so on. To fill the students head with these high abstractions is about like dropping them in the ocean on a moonless night with no stars. No markers, no direction or information that they can apply and find USEFUL. You can float in the ocean and mentally masturbate trying to grasp this ancient yakkety yak, but it won't help you swim, or UNDERSTAND the nature of your mind...which is the troublemaker.

Seeing Saturn listed as some primal state is interesting in light of the Saturn Sun model as advanced through the Electric Universe site thunderbolts.info....which btw is the source for much if not most of the plasma information Douglas now hands out, but which he didn't know jack about a few years ago. So much for giving credit.

In the Saturn Sun model it is said Saturn was a brown dwarf star and earth was one of its satellites very close to earth (inside the Star's warm heliosphere). You can see how Steiner got some misty vision of this but he is not the final word. He is but one seer in a long line of seers whose downloads were half obscured, and new understandings are yet being revealed as the frequencies from the incoming current galactic wave wash over us. You know Ben Davidson and that angle.

Humans within the past 6,000 years literally saw Saturn overhead, not as the speck it is today after Jupiter defeated it and banished him "chained in rings." We SAW it, huge and over the north pole; and that is why Saturn plays such a big part in the human subconscious memory. Not a gazillion years ago in some fuzzy Steinerian universe of shimmering goo.

Most all of your work is so admirable but you really shouldn't speak (parrot)b of concepts far beyond your own experience as it helps no one to deal with Here & Now mindfulness...or empty mind Fullness!

Cheers beloved Gabes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tyla Gabriel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture