When I first began studying anthroposophy, I found it helpful to have charts available to help me visually map Rudolf Steiner’s spiritual cosmology which is a comprehensive vision of human and planetary evolution unfolding through seven distinct stages, each associated with a planetary sphere.

These stages trace the development of human consciousness and spiritual faculties, from their embryonic beginnings to their ultimate spiritual fulfillment. Below is a description of each of the seven spheres drawing exclusively from Steiner’s teachings.

This chart of these seven stages is located in the first volume of The Gospel of Sophia.

Ancient Saturn – Physical Body

Description:

The first stage of planetary evolution, Ancient Saturn, marks the genesis of our cosmic journey. This sphere existed not as a physical entity in the modern sense but as a realm of spiritual warmth. It was a condition of pure heat, devoid of solid matter, air, or light, representing the earliest foundation of what would become the human physical body.

Significance:

During Ancient Saturn, the Spirits of Will (Thrones), lofty spiritual beings, played a pivotal role. They sacrificed their own substance, offering it as warmth to initiate the evolutionary process. This warmth was the seed of the physical body, though it remained a mere potentiality—an embryonic form without life or consciousness. Steiner describes this stage as the beginning of human existence, laying the groundwork for all subsequent development.

Human Development:

Humans existed as automatons during Ancient Saturn. They had no consciousness, life processes, or individuality. Their "physical body" was a rudimentary structure of warmth, shaped by spiritual forces, preparing the vessel that would later house higher faculties.

Ancient Sun – Etheric Body

Description:

The second stage, Ancient Sun, emerged as a gaseous, airy sphere infused with light and life. Building upon the warmth of Ancient Saturn, this period introduced the etheric body—also called the life body—into the human constitution, adding vitality to the physical foundation.

Significance:

The Spirits of Wisdom (Kyriotetes) were the primary actors here, bestowing the gift of life upon the previously inert forms. Their influence transformed the physical body into a living entity, marking the transition from mere existence to a state of vitality. The Ancient Sun was a radiant, life-giving sphere, setting the stage for further evolution.

Human Development:

At this stage, humans resembled plants in their mode of existence. They possessed life processes—growth and reproduction—but lacked sensation, desire, or self-awareness. Their consciousness remained dormant, governed entirely by external spiritual forces.

Ancient Moon – Astral Body

Description:

The third stage, Ancient Moon, was a watery, liquid sphere, a significant departure from the gaseous nature of the Ancient Sun. Here, the astral body, or soul body, was woven into the human being, adding the capacity for inner experience to the physical and etheric bodies.

Significance:

The Spirits of Motion (Dynamis) were instrumental during this period, infusing human forms with movement, desire, and emotion. This marked the emergence of a primitive consciousness—a dream-like awareness characterized by instincts and sensations. The Ancient Moon was a realm of flux and feeling, preparing humans for greater individuality.

Human Development:

Humans on the Ancient Moon were akin to animals. They experienced instincts, drives, and a rudimentary soul life, but they lacked an individual ego. Their consciousness was passive and dreamlike, responsive to inner impulses rather than self-directed thought.

Current Earth – Ego or "I Am"

Description:

The fourth stage, Current Earth, is our present condition—a solid, material sphere where the ego, or "I Am," emerges as the defining feature of human evolution. This stage integrates the physical, etheric, and astral bodies with the capacity for self-consciousness.

Significance:

The Spirits of Form (Exusiai) are especially active on Earth, shaping the physical world and fostering human individuality. The development of the ego allows humans to stand apart from the spiritual forces that previously governed them, granting free will and the ability to shape their destiny. Steiner sees this stage as a turning point, where humanity begins to awaken to its spiritual purpose.

Human Development:

Today, humans possess a fully developed physical body, an etheric body sustaining life, an astral body enabling emotion and sensation, and an ego that provides self-awareness, rational thought, and moral responsibility. This unique combination empowers individuals to reflect on their existence and act with intention.

Future Jupiter – Spirit Self

Description:

The fifth stage, Future Jupiter, represents a future transformation of the Earth. It will be a sphere where the astral body is refined and elevated into the Spirit Self (Manas), marking a shift toward greater spiritualization.

Significance:

In this stage, humans will purify and master their desires and emotions, transforming them into tools for spiritual work. The Future Jupiter will be a realm where thought and will gain heightened power, enabling individuals to consciously interact with spiritual forces. Steiner envisions this as a phase of expanded perception and creative potential.

Human Development:

On Future Jupiter, humans will develop enhanced spiritual faculties, perceiving the world beyond the physical senses. They will begin to shape their surroundings through conscious intention, stepping into a more active role in cosmic evolution.

Future Venus – Life Spirit

Description:

The sixth stage, Future Venus, will further evolve the human constitution by transforming the etheric body into the Life Spirit (Buddhi). This sphere will emphasize the mastery of life forces on a profound level.

Significance:

During Future Venus, humans will gain control over the processes of life—not only within themselves but also in their environment. This stage reflects a deepening partnership with spiritual beings, as humanity takes on responsibilities akin to those of higher entities. Steiner describes it as a phase of harmony and creative vitality.

Human Development:

Humans will consciously participate in the creation and sustenance of life, wielding their spiritualized faculties to nurture and renew the world around them. This marks a significant leap toward divine collaboration.

Future Vulcan – Spirit Human

Description:

The seventh and final stage, Future Vulcan, represents the culmination of human and planetary evolution. Here, the physical body is fully transmuted into the Spirit Human (Atma), achieving a state of complete spiritualization.

Significance:

Future Vulcan is the pinnacle of Steiner’s cosmology, where the physical is wholly absorbed into the spiritual. Humans will embody divine creativity and wisdom, having integrated all previous stages into a unified whole. This stage signifies the fulfillment of humanity’s evolutionary journey.

Human Development:

As Spirit Humans, individuals will become fully conscious co-creators with the divine. They will possess a profound unity of being, wielding their transformed faculties to contribute to the cosmos in harmony with higher spiritual realities.

Steiner’s seven planetary stages—Ancient Saturn, Ancient Sun, Ancient Moon, Current Earth, Future Jupiter, Future Venus, and Future Vulcan—outline a dynamic progression from unconscious beginnings to divine consciousness. Each sphere builds upon the last, deepening human capacities and aligning them with the spiritual cosmos. For Steiner, this is not merely a historical or speculative framework but a call to recognize our current place on Earth as part of a vast, purposeful evolution toward spiritual freedom and creativity.

John Barnwell prepared the chart below of the incarnations of the Earth. Once you start drawing charts from the works of Rudolf Steiner, you might never stop. Douglas and I have known many anthroposophists who have drawn elaborate charts to visualize Steiner’s spiritual concepts.

Note that Eighth Sphere is identified in this chart, but not explained in the notes above; I will be writing more about the Eighth Sphere in an upcoming diary post.