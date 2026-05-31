Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Tyla Gabriel
5d

Thank you for your comment. Many blessings.

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MoonBoiKitten
May 31Edited

“One day, Illuminated by Sophia’s Wisdom, Humanity will call the wandering Light-Bearer Home, welcoming the Prodigal Son back to the Father’s House, where Michael & Gabriel await.”

Image shown below: My remake of Rembrandt’s famous painting inspired by Douglas’s Sermon & Tyla’s song. I call it, “The Return of The Prodigal Son: Part 2”

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