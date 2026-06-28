Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Observer
7d

Your words, songs and poetic wisdom enrich and enhance the soul in these challenging and transformative times. The weekly sermon and song(s) are much appreciated. Gratitude and blessing from our grove to yours.

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Dave Kepner
7d

Thank you Douglas and Tyla Blessings to all 😇😇😇 Faith,Hope,and LOVE

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