Long before rivers carved valleys or snow crowned the peaks, the Great Spirit planted living pillars — the first everlasting trees — whose roots reached the molten heart of the Earth and whose crowns touched the heavens. These were no ordinary trees. Their bark glowed in moonlight, their leaves whispered secrets of memory, and they remembered every soul who walked among them, even across many incarnations.

In the holy Living Grove, two ancient souls reunite once more as Sun Feather and Moon Blossom. Drawn by a golden eagle, messenger of the high places, they climb beyond known trails to the Mother Tree — the tallest and oldest of all. Inside her hollow heart, the tree speaks through wind, sap, and living resonance:

“Children of the Sun and Moon… You planted our first seeds when the mountains were young. We have grown tall to guard your secret — the secret that we do not end, we do not die. Like us, you shed your leaves, you blossom anew.”

The sacred sap of immortality flows, not as a selfish gift for the few, but as a promise for all who walk the Earth with reverence. Through dreams and visions, Sun Feather and Moon Blossom remember their many shared lives: planting dawn redwoods, mapping stars and rivers, ruling kingdoms, healing tribes, and finding each other again and again. Their love is a circle that never ends.

They awaken renewed, carrying the Mother Tree’s blessing. Wherever they travel, they plant seeds that grow into trees that never die. In every lifetime, the cry of the eagle calls them home to the Living Grove.

Even now, the elders teach: Listen for the eagle on the high wind. Look for ancient trees standing sentinel on ridges. If you dream of unfamiliar paths, you may be walking beside Sun Feather and Moon Blossom. And on moonlit nights, you might glimpse two figures planting tiny seeds — seeds that become giants who remember us all.

“The Everlasting Trees – A Tale of Immortal Love and Living Memory”, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

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“The Everlasting Trees”, Song by Tyla Gabriel

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Dr. Gabriel’s sermon reminds us that we are all immortal. Through moral imagination, virtuous living, and repeated journeys into higher realms, we develop the spiritual organs needed to perceive the invisible world. Fear, doubt, and hatred dissolve in love, grace, and mercy. The everlasting trees stand as living symbols of resilience, memory, and the eternal nature of the soul.

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Fountains of Eternal Nurture

In the curve of grace, where heart’s light glows,

Twin moons arise, in quiet wisdom’s throes.

Sophia’s gift, the Mother’s tender stream,

First milk’s gold, life’s first awakening dream.

From womb to world, they cradle fragile flight,

Feeding souls with love’s unending might.

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Sacred breasts, fountains of the divine!

Nurture’s well, where families intertwine.

In your warmth, the home finds sacred ground,

Children bloom, and grace comes pouring down.

Fountains flow, eternal, pure, and true—

Sophia sings through me and you!

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When winds of change pulled hearts from hearth’s embrace,

The circle broke, yet love leaves not a trace.

Return, dear ones, to this holy art,

Build nests of peace, heal the wandering heart.

In nurturing’s fold, our spirits gently mend,

Evolving whole, where journeys never end.

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Sacred breasts, fountains of the divine!

Nurture’s well, where families intertwine.

In your warmth, the home finds sacred ground,

Children bloom, and grace comes pouring down.

Fountains flow, eternal, pure, and true—

Sophia sings through me and you!

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Beyond the form, antennae to the stars,

They whisper truths from ancient, healing scars.

For every mother, scarred or soft and round,

A bridge to heavens, where compassion’s found.

World renewed in selfless, giving care,

Sophia’s embrace, forever there.

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From heart chakra’s emerald, prana’s gentle tide,

Wings of warmth lift us, side by side.

No shame in curves that birth the dawn anew,

In homes of love, the old world’s born true.

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Sacred breasts, fountains of the divine!

Nurture’s well, where families intertwine.

In your warmth, the home finds sacred ground,

Children bloom, and grace comes pouring down.

Fountains flow, eternal, pure, and true—

Sophia sings through me and you!

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Wisdom Becomes Love: Dr. Douglas Gabriel