The Eighth Sphere

There is a sphere that should not be,

yet lives and feeds and grows.

It was not born of the Creator’s hand,

but torn from the sevenfold plan

by those who would not serve the light.

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It is the shadow cast by every refusal,

the dross of every soul that chose to fall.

Not hell as the preachers dream it—

no fire of punishment, but colder still:

a realm of hungry ghosts and living death,

where will is bound in chains of iron thought

and love is eaten by the machine.

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Lucifer brings the flame of false illumination,

Ahriman brings the frost of deadened law,

and Sorat, the Anti-Sun, devours the “I”

until the human being is less than beast,

less than stone— a crawling thing that once was man.

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This sphere is not afar. It presses close.

It interpenetrates the air you breathe,

it speaks through every screen that steals your gaze,

it hardens in the heart that will not feel.

It offers power without cost,

knowledge without wisdom,

immortality without the soul.

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Many follow. Many choose to stay behind.

They build its kingdom with their own desires,

they feed it with their unlived will,

until the day when Earth moves on

and they remain—

slug-like upon a barren moon,

while the living spheres ascend in light.

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There is no wrath that made this place.

There is only what the soul refused to become.

The Eighth Sphere waits with open jaws

for every one who turns away from love

and calls the shadow by another name.

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Beware. The threshold has already been crossed.

The sphere is feeding even now.

And what you give it in this hour

will be the chains you wear

when the seven spheres move forward

and leave the fallen to their chosen dark.

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The Eighth Sphere” by Tyla Gabriel

@2026 Our Spirit LLC

All Rights Reserved.

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To learn more about the Eight Sphere, see Douglas Gabriel’s books and lectures on the subject.

Lecture and book: https://www.ourspirit.com/eighth-sphere