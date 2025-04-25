Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel’s Diary

Arlene Hege
2d

Growing up learning to keep everything and repurpose makes it hard to let go, but let go we are, slowly. Still, we now have all of my mother's household things to go through. I am really trying to NOT take too many things but my mother's and my interest in cooking and gardening and sewing were the same so there are many useful items that I don't already have. Some days it is easier to purge than others. We keep working on it.

Scott Meyler
2d

BELIEVE IT ALL ! in the last two weekends I cleaned out two sheds and a basement , Then on Easter I was cleaning up the back yard and took a good tumble , luckily not broken only bruised , thank God and that's the reason god basically was telling me take it easy big guy and it became a distraction for my troubles and put me in a new perspective to focus on being simpler in life 🙏❤️🌷...

