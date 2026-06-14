In today’s liturgy, we describe the esoteric secrets of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). Douglas and Tyla now take a tablespoon of high-polyphenol olive oil on a daily basis. Tyla likes taking 3 tablespoons a day - one with super high polyphenols (Olivie or most any Moroccan oil) and 2 with craft olive oil from farms in the U.S.

Inside this extensive article, Douglas explains why everyone in our network should consider dosing olive oil each day.

This will probably be the last time I collect our songs on an “album”. It seems that our subscribers are fine with listening to the sermons and songs from the Substack platform. This album below is a collection of the last month’s liturgies.

Douglas says they are some of his favorite songs because they condense in amazingly beautiful, and truthful poetic lyrics, a summary of the spiritual work we have done together over the past 15 years. These masterful songs create the spirit of joy, sacredness, and enthusiasm that is so necessary to initiate any path of spiritual development. Two of these songs are true prayers of the soul to the spirit, no matter what your beliefs. Awaken your spirit by harmonizing with these tunes that will remind you of your home in heaven.

If you scroll from our home page www.tylagabriel.substack.com, you can view the previous liturgies. Here are a few examples; click on the image to access the liturgy.

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We hope our weekly liturgies keep your vibrations high and that your ascension is becoming more noticeable to you. Please share on social media and with like-minded spiritual seekers.

The Frequency War | They Are Trying To Stop Ascension

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In my front yard today: