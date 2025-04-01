Gabriel’s Diary

Shift Happens (Steph Peters)
Apr 2

Very agreed humanity is truly still in its infancy morally and emotionally and thus so easy to handle by our controllers and until we get pass that and come of age we will be ruled by head centered Tyrants always searching for more ways to abuse and control us to keep us in the lowest vibration

I love Steiner and will be doing a deep dive on consciousness in an upcoming post including David Hawkins map of consciousness

And Ken Wilber’s AQAL theory

And Eye of the Beholder my newest novella coming very soon is more than a book—it is a blueprint for awakening. Through a compelling adventure and deep spiritual insights, it aims to shift perspectives and ignite transformation in readers.

First chapter here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/shifthapens/p/eye-of-the-beholder-3ab?r=b8pvb&utm_medium=ios

Kathy Adamski
Apr 6

Your advocation of integrity is crucial if this world is to survive and prevent continued and increased oppression of truth and freedom. Thank you for being a public voice to spread this awareness wide and loud.

4 replies by Tyla Gabriel and others
