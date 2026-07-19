Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aquarius Skyclock's avatar
Aquarius Skyclock
1d

Thank you Douglas and Tyla as always.

Reply
Share
Early Not Wrong's avatar
Early Not Wrong
1d

Very inspiring and thought provoking Sermon. Half way thru Tyla’s song and already moved to tears by the words. Will be listening to this song on repeat for awhile & replaying Dougla’s talk. Very moving. Thank you both of you. 🐱🙏❤️

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tyla Gabriel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture