Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WC's avatar
WC
7d

Trump uses the current law in the form it is and still rallies against what is untrue in that law.

He knows the law because he uses the current state of any law to his advancement in his Mastery over those imperfect man made laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Nieman's avatar
Steve Nieman
7d

Great research and publication on a pertinent topic I've not read or discussed anywhere. Definitely part of the material world fracture-puzzle. Those who would control humanity are wide afield off path of the straight and narrow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tyla Gabriel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture