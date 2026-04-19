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‘Love Conquers Death’, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

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‘Wait for Me on the Other Side’, by Tyla Gabriel

Download and share: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/wait-for-me-on-the-other-side_tyla-gabriel.wav

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In the hush where shadows claim your fading breath,

I hold the silence, heavy as the stone.

Your hand slips free, as time draws you from me,

Leaving echoes of the warmth we once had known.

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Echoes beyond the veil, don’t say goodbye,

Our love defies the dark, it learns to fly.

Though parted now, in dreams we’ll touch the sky,

Beloved, wait for me on the other side.

Beyond, beyond—your light calls me near,

Hearts forever woven, without fear!

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The world grows cold without your steady gaze,

Nights stretch endless, like a river running dry.

I whisper vows into the empty haze,

Clinging to the spark that never says die.

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Echoes beyond the veil, don’t say goodbye,

Our love defies the dark, it learns to fly.

Though parted now, in dreams we’ll touch the sky,

Beloved, wait for me on the other side.

Beyond, beyond—your light calls me near,

Hearts forever woven, without fear!

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One breath away, the dawn will break the night,

Your voice will find me in the morning’s grace.

No endless void, just hands that hold us tight,

Across the quiet, we’ll reclaim our place.

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Echoes beyond the veil, don’t say goodbye,

Goodbye, no more—our story doesn’t end!

Our love defies the dark, it learns to fly.

Though parted now, in dreams we’ll touch the sky,

Beloved, wait for me on the other side.

Beyond, beyond—your light calls me near,

Hearts forever woven, crystal clear!

Beyond, beyond—eternal and true,

I’ll find my way, straight back to you.

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Download sheet music: https://www.sheetmusicdirect.com/se/ID_No/1932481/Product.aspx

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Share today’s Sermon and Song through our Bandcamp link. The track can be listened to several times for free.

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This week I enjoyed listening to this video presentation as I pondered the anchors that may be holding me back from fully experiencing all that I can become. Perhaps you have wondered what could be holding you back from

It’s Weird, But It Makes All Your Desires Chase You

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Learn more about life, death and reincarnation from Douglas’ books and lectures on the subject.

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Some cats over on Gab asked Douglas to give an overview of what is happening in the Middle East. We posted this audio for your listening, if interested.

Download and share on your own platform: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Trump-Tirade-4-18-2026-.mp3

Or listen here:

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