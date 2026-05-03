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Livin’ Is the Rarest Gift, a sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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Livin’ is the Rarest Thing, a song by Tyla Gabriel

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SING ALONG!! FEEL THE JOY!!

LIFT YOUR LIFE VIBRATION!

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Small-town lights flicker on a Friday night,

Whiskey glass half-empty, chasin’ wrong from right.

Everybody’s smilin’, playin’ roles they know,

But deep down in the quiet, there’s a fire burnin’ low.

Truth ain’t clean like the preacher says it is,

It’s messy, it’s broken, it’s the life we’re scared to live.

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Livin’ is the rarest thing in this whole damn world,

Most folks just exist, scared to let their flags unfurl.

Be yourself—yeah, choose it now, while the heart still beats,

‘Cause everyone else is already taken on these neon streets.

Love somebody wild who don’t treat you ordinary,

Even if the romance ends in uncertainty.

Hearts are made for breakin’, that’s the price we pay,

Better cracked wide open than turnin’ into stone someday.

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She said, “Boy, don’t settle for the safe and slow,

The world’s voice is loud, but it don’t know your soul.”

We danced in the headlights, no tomorrow guaranteed,

Felt more alive than all the years of just pretendin’ to be free.

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Optimism’s just terror dressed in Sunday best,

But I’d rather feel the fall than never leave the nest.

So here’s to the fascinate—the know-it-alls and the lost,

The ones who burn bright, no matter what the cost.

When the morning comes and the smoke has cleared away,

I’ll take the scars and the stories over fading into gray.

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Livin’ is the rarest thing—don’t let it pass you by,

Grab it with both hands under that big Tennessee sky.

Be yourself—hell, choose it now, no turnin’ back around,

Everyone else is taken, wear your own damn crown.

Love like it’s forever, even when it’s temporary,

Through the beautiful uncertainty.

Hearts are made for breakin’, let ‘em break and bleed,

Just don’t let ‘em harden— that’s the only tragedy.

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Yeah, livin’ is the rarest thing... Don’t just exist.

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Puzzle of My Life is an album of nine songs that come from sermons given by Douglas Gabriel.

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As one listener wrote us: "These Sunday Sermons and Songs are precious. To me, I feel like the best way to thank you both is do the work it takes to ascend. Of course that frees up my guardian angel. So ahead of time, I am thanking you for my guardian angel who will be freed in part because of your wonderful work (Yes!)

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Please share this music with friends and social media connections. The more we sing and give praise to Jesus, ……….we change the world.

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When I was in high school my father required me to read Napoleon Hill’s “Think and Grow Rich”. It was the only book he ever required his children to read, and we then passed the requirement down to the next generation. It’s no surprise that Hill is mentioned in these esoteric training videos (see below).

Another small but powerful book, especially if you are feeling scarcity and lack in your life, is “The Abundance Book” by John Randolph Price. He has a 40-day prosperity plan which can help you have a better relationship to abundance. These are not spiritual books, per se… but both share very powerful spiritual pro-tips that resonate nicely with David McEwen’s videos.

The 33rd Degree Manifestation System

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