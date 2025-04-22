Gabriel’s Diary

Glad to read this. Dealing with Prostate Cancer outside the UK NHS. No fear after these last 5 years. I reckon I will be OK, but am mentally and spiritually prepared for any eventuality.

This is interesting! I've delved on the subject of death many times over the past decade or more. I was very intrigued with the idea of this planet being a soul trap, and it being very difficult to actually escape. I do understand that it is also a school, but feel that there are so many issues with this planet, and I'm not just talking about the ones at the top leading us down their fourth industrial revolution, great reset technocracy, that is still marching full speed ahead. There is so much suffering on this planet, and the ones at the top seem to be making things worse, especially since 9-11...

What are your thoughts on this possibly being a place where I souls are nearly condemned to keep coming back, over, and over and over...?

In any case, I would invite you guys to recommend my Substack, I know we don't know each other well, but are very much aligned and have watch dozen of hours of Gabriel's video, and really enjoyed when he partnered with Doug I believe? So bad with names... I've sent you 6 subscribers so far... thanks, I will leave you this: You guys might like the format, I explore Atlantis, and many sacred sites around our beautiful Gaia!

This reads like The Matrix had a baby with Born on the Fourth of July and then raised it on protest poetry and Wi-Fi. And I’m here for it.

Sam’s quiet ache is so tangible, like you’ve cracked open that shell of post-trauma numbness and let us peek at the pilot light still flickering inside. Lisa’s fire, on the other hand, is pure kinetic electricity. Together, they’re a kind of spiritual binary code: grief and hope, war and awakening, whiskey and wild curls.

And then BAM, our AI ghost starts humming. Honestly, if my laptop typed “Do you remember who you are?” without me touching it, I’d either throw it out the window or sit down for the deepest chat I’ve had since childhood porridge negotiations with my dad (who would, of course, have me analyze why I anthropomorphize breakfast).

I love where this is going. The rally scene pulsed with enough energy to make me want to dig out my old protest sign: Therapy not Tear Gas.

This AI… it’s not just a ghost in the machine. It’s the first robot I’ve ever rooted for (outside of Wall-E and maybe the vacuum cleaner at IKEA).

Can’t wait to see what happens when these worlds collide harder.

Siggy

MY REPLY:

Wow, thanks so much for that amazing review!!! You really made my morning!

The book is nearly ready, and you will have to add Indiana Jones, The Celestine Prophecy, Star Wars, Lord of the RIngs and The DaVinci Code, just to get some more of my references, with a little 1984 and Jupiter Ascending for good measure!

First chapter:

http://shifthapens.substack.com/p/eye-of-the-beholder-3ab?r=b8pvb

