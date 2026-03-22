.

It’ll Be Okay, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -15:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

It’ll Be Okay, Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Add this song to your Christian music playlist: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/itll-be-okay_tyla-gabriel.mp3

.

Sometimes love means opening your hand,

Letting go when you don’t understand.

Set them free, watch them find their way,

True hearts know it’s the price we pay.

Growing pains in the silence left behind,

But space to heal is the sweetest kind.

.

It’ll be okay, it’ll be okay in the end,

If it’s not okay, it’s not the end, my friend.

Hold on tight when the nights feel long,

Tomorrow’s coming with a brand new song.

It’ll be okay.

.

Solitude can taste like sweet relief,

Or hide the ache of an old belief.

When the hurt cuts deep and tears won’t stop,

Remember strength in the way you don’t drop.

Focus on the lesson, let the suffering go,

Watch yourself bloom where you didn’t know.

.

It’ll be okay, it’ll be okay in the end,

If it’s not okay, it’s not the end, my friend.

Hold on tight when the nights feel long,

Tomorrow’s coming with a brand new song.

It’ll be okay

.

Eat when you’re empty, sleep when you’re tired,

Shower off the weight, let grace be your fire.

You’re amazing, strong, and wonderfully made,

The world still needs the light you carry today.

.

It’ll be okay, it’ll be okay in the end,

If it’s not okay, it’s not the end, my friend.

Hold on tight, feel the dawn break through,

You’ve got this, child—He’s walking with you.

.

Sheet music from last week’s Sermon and Song.

Available here: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/forever-hand-in-hand.pdf

.

Explore the Invisible College at www.ourspirit.com . Let our Sermon and Song Sunday be an inspiration to explore spiritual topics that your soul is yearning to hear.

.

Learn about the mystery of plasma. It isn’t just for warfare - it has powerful spiritual properties. https://www.ourspirit.com/plasma-mystery-of-life

.

Share our Sermon and Song collection located on Bandcamp.

https://tyla-gabriel.bandcamp.com/