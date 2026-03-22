Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Myles Nelson's avatar
Myles Nelson
Mar 22

Listening to Tyla's music on a pair of good headphones really brings out the great quality of her songs. Thanks, Tyla. I am very moved by today's sermon. I've been in silence for an hour after listening. Haha, ironically, I am surrounded by noise, but it became deaf to me as I let this beautiful Sunday post work upon my soul. Thanks, Douglas.

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Scotty's avatar
Scotty
Mar 22

THANK YOU ! ❤️🙏❤️🦁🌹…

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