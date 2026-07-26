The Power of Perception

Perception is the meeting point between the inner world of concepts and the outer world of the senses. What we believe and think deeply colors everything we see. As Goethe observed, “We only see what we know.”

A pessimist and an optimist can stand in the same rainstorm and inhabit entirely different worlds.

A materialist sees dead matter; a spiritually awake soul sees living beings and divine wisdom shining through every flower, tree, and stone.

Our personal cosmology (the sum of our beliefs and accumulated concepts) acts as a filter that determines whether we experience illusion, suffering, or a revelation of love.

Dr. Gabriel’s sermon examines how different spiritual traditions approach this mystery — some renouncing the outer world as Maya, others embracing it as the cloak of Wisdom (often personified as Sophia or Isis). Ultimately, the path forward lies in refined thinking that becomes a bridge to the spiritual world.

‘In Your Light I See -Perception as the Bridge to Heaven’, sermon by Douglas Gabriel

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’In Your Light I See’, song by Tyla Gabriel

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In Your Light I See

I see the world the way my heart believes,

Every shadow, every light I receive.

What I carry deep inside of me,

Colors everything my eyes can see.

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In Your light I see, the world as it can be,

Revelation unfolding right in front of me.

What I hold within, shapes the sky above,

In Your light I see... in Your light I see... Love.

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When the darkness tries to steal my view,

Your mercy whispers, making all things new.

Thoughts of fear can blind me from the truth,

But grace awakens wonder in my youth.

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In Your light I see, the world as it can be,

Revelation unfolding right in front of me.

What I hold within, shapes the sky above,

In Your light I see... in Your light I see... Love.

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No more hiding from the beauty here,

Every moment holds Your presence near.

Surrender all my old and broken ways,

See the wonder in these ordinary days.

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In Your light I see, the world as it can be,

Revelation unfolding right in front of me.

What I hold within, shapes the sky above,

In Your light I see... in Your light I see... Love.

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In Your light I see... Revelation... in me.

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“In Your Light I See” by Tyla Gabriel

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Developing Spiritual Perception

Through meditation, “thinking about thinking,” and the cultivation of three soul moods — Wonder, Reverence, and Harmony — we can develop new supersensible organs of perception. This living, warmed thinking is called Moral Imagination. It allows us to:

See the spiritual beings who stand behind matter.

Transform ordinary perception into a language of the spirit.

Recognize that the outer world is a mirror revealing our own inner nature.

As we grow, perception becomes a breathing process between inner and outer reality. Memories are soul nourishment. Our evolving worldview expands until heaven begins to appear all around us.

Continue your spiritual lessons with ‘Goetheanum conversation’ with Douglas and John Barnwell. Each book is supported with vibrant and meaningful lectures from two of the world’s leading Rudolf Steiner scholars.

https://www.ourspirit.com/perceptionrevelationspirit

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One of the most profound spiritual truths: our perception creates our reality. The world we experience — whether heaven or hell — is shaped not merely by what is “out there,” but by what we carry within us: our thoughts, worldview, cosmology, and state of consciousness.

The video below is another way to perceive this idea:

It’s Boring, But It Makes All Your Desires Chase You