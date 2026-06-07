I Choose to Forgive – The Transforming Power of Divine Forgiveness
Liturgy, Sunday, June 7, 2026
In this powerful and deeply moving sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel, we are invited to explore one of the most challenging and liberating acts of the human soul: forgiveness. Far from being a polite or easy gesture, forgiveness is revealed as a cosmic force, a divine current, and an essential path of spiritual evolution.
The Heart of Forgiveness
Forgiveness is not forgetting, denying pain, or excusing wrongdoing. It is the courageous act of transforming suffering into light. It stands at the sacred meeting point where the wound of the world encounters the healing of heaven — where justice and mercy embrace.
Scripture is uncompromising: “If you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.” This is no mere suggestion; it is a spiritual law. When we forgive, we enter into a flow of grace that moves from God, through us, and back to God.
Christ’s Revolution on the Cross
The sermon brings us to the foot of the Cross on Golgotha, where Jesus, in the midst of betrayal, cruelty, and agony, speaks the revolutionary words:
“Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”
In that moment, forgiveness becomes more than personal healing — it becomes a cosmic event that redeems creation itself. The Cross stands as the altar where resentment is consumed and love triumphs.
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“I Choose to Forgive”, sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel
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“Free to Forgive”, song by Tyla Gabriel
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Forgiveness as Evolutionary Power
Drawing on the insights of Rudolf Steiner and Sergei O. Prokofieff, the homily presents forgiveness as a new force Christ brought to humanity. When we forgive, we become co-workers with the Divine, breaking the chains of bitterness and participating in the ongoing redemption of the world. It is an evolutionary step that lifts the soul beyond its lower nature into its higher, divine potential.
Forgiveness resists the cycle of harm and retaliation. It refuses to let pain have the final word. Though difficult and often slow, it begins with a simple decision and matures into a transformed heart.
Forgiving Others — and Ourselves
The sermon gently reminds us that forgiveness is also needed inwardly. Many of us carry self-inflicted wounds of guilt, regret, and shame. The same grace extended to others is offered to us. We are not defined by our worst moments. True forgiveness redeems the past, turning wounds into “new organs of perception” filled with compassion and wisdom.
How to Begin
We begin small: releasing one grudge, praying for those who hurt us, seeing others in their potential rather than their failure. We return again and again to Christ’s words on the Cross until they echo in our own hearts. Forgiveness is not manufactured by willpower alone — it is a gift we receive and then extend.
The Occult Significance of Forgiveness
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019NS0HCA
From the Amazon description: “In this powerful and moving book, Prokofieff shows how the forces that lead to forgiveness can be developed consciously and freely. Without preaching a morality of forgiveness, he sets before us the spiritual facts that speak for themselves. From Tsarist Russia and the Nazi concentration camps to the early battles in the history of the Anthroposophical Society, the author offers striking examples of those who have been able to forgive frequently terrible crimes.
He provides a multilayered analysis, pointing to the beneficial consequences of every act of forgiveness. As he develops his theme, the importance of forgiving—not simply for personal salvation, but for the advancement and benefit of human evolution—is revealed in all its healing truth.”
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Perception as Revelation of the Spirit
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Continue your spiritual studies at www.ourspirit.com.
Two friends were walking through the desert.
At one stage in their journey, they had an argument and one friend slapped the other one in the face.
The one who got slapped was hurt, but without saying anything he wrote in the sand,
‘Today my best friend slapped me in the face.’
They kept on walking until they found an oasis, where they decided to have a wash. The one who had been slapped got stuck in a mire and started drowning, but his friend saved him. After he had recovered from his shock, he carved into a stone,
‘Today my best friend saved my life.’
The friend who slapped and saved his best friend asked him, ‘After I hurt you, you wrote in the sand and now, you write in stone, why?’
The other friend replied, ‘When someone hurts us we should write it down in sand where winds of forgiveness can erase it away. But, when someone does something good for us, we must engrave it in stone where no wind can ever erase it.'
Thank you Douglas and Tyla!!! Forgiveness is sword that severs the roots of bitterness.Dear Lord help us forgive others as you have forgive us!!! Blessings to all 😇 😇😇