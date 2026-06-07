In this powerful and deeply moving sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel, we are invited to explore one of the most challenging and liberating acts of the human soul: forgiveness. Far from being a polite or easy gesture, forgiveness is revealed as a cosmic force, a divine current, and an essential path of spiritual evolution.

The Heart of Forgiveness

Forgiveness is not forgetting, denying pain, or excusing wrongdoing. It is the courageous act of transforming suffering into light. It stands at the sacred meeting point where the wound of the world encounters the healing of heaven — where justice and mercy embrace.

Scripture is uncompromising: “If you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.” This is no mere suggestion; it is a spiritual law. When we forgive, we enter into a flow of grace that moves from God, through us, and back to God.

Christ’s Revolution on the Cross

The sermon brings us to the foot of the Cross on Golgotha, where Jesus, in the midst of betrayal, cruelty, and agony, speaks the revolutionary words:

“Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”

In that moment, forgiveness becomes more than personal healing — it becomes a cosmic event that redeems creation itself. The Cross stands as the altar where resentment is consumed and love triumphs.

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“I Choose to Forgive”, sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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“Free to Forgive”, song by Tyla Gabriel

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Forgiveness as Evolutionary Power

Drawing on the insights of Rudolf Steiner and Sergei O. Prokofieff, the homily presents forgiveness as a new force Christ brought to humanity. When we forgive, we become co-workers with the Divine, breaking the chains of bitterness and participating in the ongoing redemption of the world. It is an evolutionary step that lifts the soul beyond its lower nature into its higher, divine potential.

Forgiveness resists the cycle of harm and retaliation. It refuses to let pain have the final word. Though difficult and often slow, it begins with a simple decision and matures into a transformed heart.

Forgiving Others — and Ourselves

The sermon gently reminds us that forgiveness is also needed inwardly. Many of us carry self-inflicted wounds of guilt, regret, and shame. The same grace extended to others is offered to us. We are not defined by our worst moments. True forgiveness redeems the past, turning wounds into “new organs of perception” filled with compassion and wisdom.

How to Begin

We begin small: releasing one grudge, praying for those who hurt us, seeing others in their potential rather than their failure. We return again and again to Christ’s words on the Cross until they echo in our own hearts. Forgiveness is not manufactured by willpower alone — it is a gift we receive and then extend.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019NS0HCA

From the Amazon description: “In this powerful and moving book, Prokofieff shows how the forces that lead to forgiveness can be developed consciously and freely. Without preaching a morality of forgiveness, he sets before us the spiritual facts that speak for themselves. From Tsarist Russia and the Nazi concentration camps to the early battles in the history of the Anthroposophical Society, the author offers striking examples of those who have been able to forgive frequently terrible crimes.

He provides a multilayered analysis, pointing to the beneficial consequences of every act of forgiveness. As he develops his theme, the importance of forgiving—not simply for personal salvation, but for the advancement and benefit of human evolution—is revealed in all its healing truth.”

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Perception as Revelation of the Spirit

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