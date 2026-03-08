Home in Resurrection Light, a Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -18:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Home in Resurrection Light is available as a download. Add it to your Christian music playlist. https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/home-in-resurrection-light_tyla-gabriel.mp3

0:00 -3:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Today’s song is available in sheet music form. We hope you will transform these songs from their 4D “state” into the 3D by learning to play on the piano, guitar, or voice. Sing along in your in-home church service or play at a favorite coffee shop.

https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/home-in-resurrection-light.pdf

We keep our sheet music posted at Sheet Music Direct, Noteflight, and MuseScore Pro+.

Print the lyrics so that you can learn the words and sing along, by yourself or with others.

Home in Resurrection Light

The waiting’s over, pieces finally fit,

The puzzle clear in morning’s golden glow.

Through every tear and step we took in it,

Your grace has led where living waters flow.

.

Oh, home in resurrection light, forever safe with You,

Christ’s body risen, Grail of life, making all things new.

No more the shadows, only joy in skies of endless blue,

Hallelujah rising, hearts alive and true!

Light—feel the glory shine,

Eternal home, forever mine!

.

The in-betweens have shaped a heart made whole,

Room for Your love, now overflowing free.

In faithful steps, You claimed my wandering soul,

And brought me here to live eternally.

.

Oh, home in resurrection light, forever safe with You,

Christ’s body risen, Grail of life, making all things new.

No more the shadows, only joy in skies of endless blue,

Hallelujah rising, hearts alive and true!

Light—feel the glory shine,

Eternal home, forever mine!

.

No grave can hold the promise You have kept,

Your wounds our healing, blood our sacred wine.

From earth to heaven, every debt is swept,

In Your embrace, the journey’s end divine.

.

Oh, home in resurrection light, forever safe with You,

Christ’s body risen, Grail of life, making all things new.

No more the shadows, only joy in skies of endless blue,

Hallelujah rising, hearts alive and true!

Light—feel the glory shine,

Eternal home, forever mine!

.

Want to change your outer world?

I ran across an insightful video this week; it applies perfectly to what we are trying to do - LIFT YOUR VIBRATION. You can do this in many ways, as described in the video. Listening to music with deep, meaningful messages is a delightful way to get troublesome thought-marbles out of your head, and lift yourself into a spiritual realm of love and connection.

.

Your DNA Controls Reality... What “Elites” Don’t Want You To Know

.

Where are you VIBING in this moment?

The Map of Consciousness is a nice way to visualize your current vibe level and where you may need to ‘reach’ in order to resonate at your highest possible state of consciousness. After Douglas and I listen to our Christian music playlist, we stay humming in the peace-joy-bliss level.

Join us in this energetic field of communication. Feel our love and joy pouring over you and send some back to us.