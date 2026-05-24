.

In this inspiring homily from Dr. Douglas Gabriel, we receive a beautiful condensation of the final wisdom of Ralph Waldo Emerson, the great American Transcendentalist and spiritual scientist. Presented as a heartfelt last will and testament to his “children,” this sermon distills Emerson’s profound insights into a guiding creed for the soul — a call to live with truth, simplicity, reverence, and deep trust in the divine spark within.

The Divine Pulse Within

Emerson reminds us that the human being is a microcosm of the universe. Our very heartbeat is the Holy Pulse — the cosmic rhythm of the Divine flowing through us, bringing the life of the stars into our veins. The human heart is where heaven and earth meet, where the eternal Spirit beats in time with our own.

Listen to Dr. Gabriel’s sermon on the Holy Pulse - Emerson’s Living Legacy of the Soul:

0:00 -18:13

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Holy Pulse, by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

.

Core Teachings from Emerson

Look Within “What lies behind you and what lies before you are trifles compared to what lies within you.” The kingdom of God is inside. Man is “a god in ruins,” yet the temple of divinity still stands within. Trust yourself. Trust your instinct. Trust the voice within.

Character and Thought Character is higher than intellect. “A man is what he thinks about all day long.” Guard your thoughts, for they are the ancestors of every action. Purify thought, and life will be pure. Plant noble seeds and reap noble fruit.

Simplicity, Courage, and Freedom Greatness lies in simplicity. Be yourself in a world that wants you to be something else. Freedom is not license but obedience to the law of your own being. Conquer fear daily. Embrace adversity — it is a good school for the soul. Thank your faults; they chisel your character.

Nature as Divine Teacher Every natural fact is a symbol of a spiritual truth. The tree, the star, the flower, even the weed — all speak the handwriting of God. Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience. Behold the miraculous in the common.

Love and Service Love beauty that grows inward. Love people, children, nature, truth, and freedom. To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived — this is to have succeeded.

Hitch Your Wagon to a Star Live with enthusiasm. Trust the eternal laws. Let your thoughts flow like a river. Be a poet of life, writing your verse in the eternal song through fidelity to your inner genius.

Dr. Gabriel concludes his sermon with a stirring affirmation that we are not fragments but wholes — heirs of the divine, called to rebuild the inner temple together.

.

.

Holy Pulse, by Tyla Gabriel

Deep in my chest, I feel You start,

A quiet rhythm in my weary heart.

When the night is heavy, when hope feels far,

Your love keeps beating like the morning star.

Holy pulse, beating strong and free!

Jesus, You’re alive, alive in me!

Every beat cries hallelujah,

Every breath sings Your name,

Holy pulse of grace—forever the same!

Hallelujah… hallelujah… Your pulse in me!

When shadows fall and doubts draw near,

When grief is loud and pain feels clear,

Your steady rhythm holds me through the fight,

Whispering softly, “Child, I’m your light.”

Holy pulse, beating strong and free!

Jesus, You’re alive, alive in me!

Every beat cries hallelujah,

Every breath sings Your name,

Holy pulse of grace—forever the same!

When I’m weak and weary, when faith is small,

Your pulse gets louder—You hold it all…

You never stop, You never fade,

Your love’s the rhythm that will never break…

Holy pulse, beating strong and free! Jesus,

You’re alive, alive in me!

Every beat cries hallelujah, every breath sings Your name,

Holy pulse of grace—forever the same!

Hallelujah… hallelujah… Your pulse in me!

Holy pulse… holy pulse… forever in me!

.

Today’s free download (only available to subscribers) is:

https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/puzzle-of-my-life_sm.mp3

We publish our sermons and songs on Bandcamp. Click here for our home page:

https://tyla-gabriel.bandcamp.com/

.