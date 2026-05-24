Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Todd
6d

Today’s talk was filled with lofty ideas indeed. Half sermon half poetry

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Aquarius Skyclock
6d

Thank you Douglas and Tyla as always.

Hope the forest bugs were kind to your skin.

Life's a Journey not a destination

Aerosmith - Amazing

https://youtu.be/zSmOvYzSeaQ

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