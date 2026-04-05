Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Chastity Ann's avatar
Chastity Ann
8d

Happy Resurrection of the great I Am… glory glory glory

May you each drink from everlasting cup ☀️

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Aquarius Skyclock's avatar
Aquarius Skyclock
Apr 5

Thank you Douglas and Tyla as always.

Christ is Risen, Happy Easter.

28 Oct 1904, Berlin

As the esotericist knows, this is an incorrect rendering. What it really says is “suffered in pontoi pilatoi”, which means merely “in compressed water”, and signifies “descended in order to suffer in matter”. This sentence in the Creed which is said all over Christendom has come about through the word “pontoi” having become “Pontius”.

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