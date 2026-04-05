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Holy Blood and Resurrection in the Human ‘I Am’, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

0:00 -27:40

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Tip of the Flame, Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -4:35

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Download this song onto your Christian music playlist. https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/song_tip-of-the-flame_tyla-gabriel.mp3

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Tip of the Flame

In the foot’s cold cradle, where the world’s weight bends,

I hold the hem of heaven, torn and rent.

My son, my sun—Eli, Eli, why this end?

Yet in your wound, a garden’s seed is sent.

Sister to the risen, wife to the pierced vine,

I anoint what thorns have claimed, in oil and sign.

Your blood, my love, a river red and divine—

From side to soil, it calls the child in me to shine.

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Brother once in tomb, now kin to endless day,

I behold the mother, as you bade me stay.

From Lazarus’s sleep to this eternal fray,

Your gaze on us—love’s light will not decay.

Hands that served the feast now spice the endless night,

Myrrh for the morrow, aloes for the fight.

In this shadowed foot, we weave the coming rite—

Death’s door ajar, dawn’s spark in fading sight.

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Tip of the flame, broken yet whole,

Pierced the heart where mercy’s rivers roll.

From meteor’s fall to this crimson toll,

It hums the song that redeems the soul!

Forged in stars, stained in grace’s stream,

I thrust the wound, but you claim the dream.

Wife of the light, take this shard supreme—

Wrapped in my shame, it guards what love redeems!

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Blind eyes washed in water, blood’s forgiving rain,

I struck the side that bore the world’s chain.

This tip, this tear from heaven’s iron vein,

For you, the bride—may it ease the pain.

No crown of thorns, but a thorn of light’s remain,

Through queens’ soft hands, it will rise again.

In cloth of earth, your gift, my sacred key,

To unlock the grail in Sarah’s legacy.

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From Golgotha’s foot to Gaul’s wild sea,

This flame will wander, wild and free.

Not for kings’ false thrones, but hearts that see—

The bloodline’s whisper.

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Tip of the flame, broken yet whole,

Through shadowed queens, where the brave souls roll.

From Antioch’s crypt to the well’s deep toll,

It guards the blood that makes spirits whole!

Wrapped in mercy’s cloth, through time’s long night,

It travels soft, a beacon’s hidden light.

From my hand to theirs, in the Little Season’s fight,

The spear’s true heart—rises into flight.

Hope in the shard, the Grail’s quiet rite.

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Learn how the Spear of Longinus traveled through Europe from Mary Magdalene to its current location. From one generation to the next, the Grail Queens protected the Holy Relic which carried the DNA of Jesus’ dried blood at the tip of a first century Roman spear head. Some of these women carried His DNA within their wombs, passing it on through birth to the next generation. It is a type of of blood homeopathy (dilution, succussion) where the human physical blood has become spiritualized with the Blood of Christ. The power of the Blood increases through each generation until we all become one, in the blood, with Christ.

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In crafting a mystery drama for Magdalene, Bride of Christ, I’ve channeled the anthroposophical undercurrents we’ve explored (Steiner’s soul evolution, the purification of the sentient soul, and the sacred marriage of Logos and Sophia) into a lineage for Mary. This isn’t dogmatic history but a poetic “what if?” blueprint: a multi-incarnational odyssey that positions Mary Magdalene not as a singular historical footnote, but as the eternal feminine archetype—Eve’s shadowed echo, redeemed through epochs of longing, exile, and union.

She is the vessel for humanity’s fall and rise, her soul a crimson thread weaving divine blood into mortal clay. In this arc, Mary transcends gender across lives (as Steiner hints souls do, fluid in their karmic dance), embodying the “sentient soul” that Christ ignites: passion’s fire, tamed into wisdom’s blaze in the Spiritual Soul.

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There can be only one.