Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FiJo's avatar
FiJo
2d

"Lord, I pray that I would be strong in you and in the power of your might, empower me to stand against the wiles of the devil as I put on the Whole Armour of God!"

Thank you Tyla the battle is real, "What You create You create!" My artwork is my release...

As I push n pull the paint

A loaded brush layering tone

Frequencies of control

The pendulum of creativity

Swings between left and right

Alchemizing dark to light

An internal fire to give One's best

Even though thoughts

Planted deep into the pit

Of not being good enough

We are our own blank

Canvas, stretched with

Primed potential

What You create You create!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tyla Gabriel and others
sande phillippi's avatar
sande phillippi
2d

Such a well written article, Tyla. Most everything you said here has been my sensing & experience(s). When those we trust (which are very few) can express these 'knowings', it instills that confidence in me that what and how I perceive this construct, is on track. I was born in '55 and when Kennedy died it started my questioning on everything. First, it was trying to grasp the understanding of death. Then my precious Aunt died shortly thereafter, and although saddened & curious, understood death is not to be feared. As for faith, as a small child not understanding what faith was all about, I still stood strong against anything that didn't feel right, that went against our Father. Looking back now understanding reincarnation, that was because of a total knowing from a previous incarnation. I look forward to your Swedish Death Cleansing post. Thank you for expressing your thoughts here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tyla Gabriel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture