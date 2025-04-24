I have a great little piece on the Swedish Death Cleaning that I was going to post today, but had a flash of insight that has been brewing and stewing in me for many years that must be said first. I can read all the philosophy, religion, and news in the world, and be open to what I am reading, but not until I get that ^click^ inside…that ahhhaaaa moment is it my personal KNOWLEDGE.
Like I always KNEW (had knowledge of) previous incarnations, ever since I first started cognizing that I had incarnated in 1956 into this incarnation. That happened to me back in the 1960s in Dothan, Alabama with a worldwide televised ritual sacrifice of a United States Catholic President to Satan. I was constantly asking my daddy back then - ‘why I am I here and what am I supposed to do in this lifetime’? - because all I saw around me was evil and I didn’t want to be here! Probably your own story - you were/are having spiritual experiences but without a language to describe these experiences and knowingnesses, you have to muddle through the density and just try to fit in.
Like I always KNEW (had knowledge of) higher worlds, but didn’t know how to articulate the experience until I started reading the lectures and books of Rudolf Steiner who gave me a language to describe ‘Knowledge, and the Higher Worlds’. My southern, Tallahassee parents would have had no idea what I was experiencing and no way to guide me through the process. That’s why I want to be your spiritual sherpa so that your journey may be more enjoyable than mine and Judy Bacon’s were as pioneers of the Satya Yuga.
So back to my insight.
I read the words and have the belief that if you have faith in Jesus Christ, you have nothing to fear. Nothing. You will be prepared to meet anything that comes to you because your faith is in Jesus Christ. You are not distracted by Satan’s weapon of fear and illusion.
But if I really believed this, why would I have been blogging so much about prepping? My ‘inner teacher’ (knowledge) came to me by observing, over a decade, a neighbor down the street. They are wildly Christian - always traveling to Holy Lands, prayer meetings in their home, cheerful about life, clueless about digital ID and biometrics. They are also heavily vaxxed and boosted, love Joe Biden, have their entire retirement in the stock market, and have a severe case of TDS.
How are these devout Christians doing, as I have observed them?
They are healthy and fit, golfing in a warm southern state for two months of the year, ready to retire as their portfolio is doing great, great friendship network. My experience watching my neighbors has brought me to a consciousness - ^click^ KNOWLDEGE - that I need to truly have faith in Jesus Christ. Prepping is good if it can help you allay your current fears, but it is o.k. to notice - over time/ no rush / must ^click^ deep inside you - that you didn’t need to do all that prepping. No harm has come to you; although, there may be others harmed all around you. You are all good.
Your experience demonstrated that you are in a protected bubble. Imagine it to be a plasma shell comprised of the love and protection of Jesus Christ. I call it my spiritual coat of armor. Fear are kinks in the armor. If you have KNOWLEDGE of this, you know what needs to be done.
"Lord, I pray that I would be strong in you and in the power of your might, empower me to stand against the wiles of the devil as I put on the Whole Armour of God!"
Thank you Tyla the battle is real, "What You create You create!" My artwork is my release...
As I push n pull the paint
A loaded brush layering tone
Frequencies of control
The pendulum of creativity
Swings between left and right
Alchemizing dark to light
An internal fire to give One's best
Even though thoughts
Planted deep into the pit
Of not being good enough
We are our own blank
Canvas, stretched with
Primed potential
What You create You create!
Such a well written article, Tyla. Most everything you said here has been my sensing & experience(s). When those we trust (which are very few) can express these 'knowings', it instills that confidence in me that what and how I perceive this construct, is on track. I was born in '55 and when Kennedy died it started my questioning on everything. First, it was trying to grasp the understanding of death. Then my precious Aunt died shortly thereafter, and although saddened & curious, understood death is not to be feared. As for faith, as a small child not understanding what faith was all about, I still stood strong against anything that didn't feel right, that went against our Father. Looking back now understanding reincarnation, that was because of a total knowing from a previous incarnation. I look forward to your Swedish Death Cleansing post. Thank you for expressing your thoughts here.