I have a great little piece on the Swedish Death Cleaning that I was going to post today, but had a flash of insight that has been brewing and stewing in me for many years that must be said first. I can read all the philosophy, religion, and news in the world, and be open to what I am reading, but not until I get that ^click^ inside…that ahhhaaaa moment is it my personal KNOWLEDGE.

Like I always KNEW (had knowledge of) previous incarnations, ever since I first started cognizing that I had incarnated in 1956 into this incarnation. That happened to me back in the 1960s in Dothan, Alabama with a worldwide televised ritual sacrifice of a United States Catholic President to Satan. I was constantly asking my daddy back then - ‘why I am I here and what am I supposed to do in this lifetime’? - because all I saw around me was evil and I didn’t want to be here! Probably your own story - you were/are having spiritual experiences but without a language to describe these experiences and knowingnesses, you have to muddle through the density and just try to fit in.

Like I always KNEW (had knowledge of) higher worlds, but didn’t know how to articulate the experience until I started reading the lectures and books of Rudolf Steiner who gave me a language to describe ‘Knowledge, and the Higher Worlds’. My southern, Tallahassee parents would have had no idea what I was experiencing and no way to guide me through the process. That’s why I want to be your spiritual sherpa so that your journey may be more enjoyable than mine and Judy Bacon’s were as pioneers of the Satya Yuga.

So back to my insight.

I read the words and have the belief that if you have faith in Jesus Christ, you have nothing to fear. Nothing. You will be prepared to meet anything that comes to you because your faith is in Jesus Christ. You are not distracted by Satan’s weapon of fear and illusion.

But if I really believed this, why would I have been blogging so much about prepping? My ‘inner teacher’ (knowledge) came to me by observing, over a decade, a neighbor down the street. They are wildly Christian - always traveling to Holy Lands, prayer meetings in their home, cheerful about life, clueless about digital ID and biometrics. They are also heavily vaxxed and boosted, love Joe Biden, have their entire retirement in the stock market, and have a severe case of TDS.

How are these devout Christians doing, as I have observed them?

They are healthy and fit, golfing in a warm southern state for two months of the year, ready to retire as their portfolio is doing great, great friendship network. My experience watching my neighbors has brought me to a consciousness - ^click^ KNOWLDEGE - that I need to truly have faith in Jesus Christ. Prepping is good if it can help you allay your current fears, but it is o.k. to notice - over time/ no rush / must ^click^ deep inside you - that you didn’t need to do all that prepping. No harm has come to you; although, there may be others harmed all around you. You are all good.

Your experience demonstrated that you are in a protected bubble. Imagine it to be a plasma shell comprised of the love and protection of Jesus Christ. I call it my spiritual coat of armor. Fear are kinks in the armor. If you have KNOWLEDGE of this, you know what needs to be done.