A Personal Note from Tyla

I love listening to songs and narrated poems - like today’s featured song, ‘Greater Love’ - while I walk, work in the garden, or drive through Northville. There’s something about moving the body while filling the ears and heart with praise of Christ and Sophia that keeps my focus anchored on what truly matters—my own spiritual journey home. The melodies and words become companions on the path, lifting my thoughts above the noise of the day and into the quiet certainty of divine love.

As I listen, I always think of you, dear reader. I imagine you going about your own life, carrying whatever burdens or joys the day has brought, and I wish you could hear these songs in that moment. I know from my own experience that if you let them in, your world will begin to change—for the better.

These are not just pleasant tunes; they are musical vehicles of living sound and living imaginations that can raise your vibration into angelic realms and carry you with musical wings to Christ and Sophia.

In the coming months, you will see a wonderful outpouring of new work from Douglas and me—songs, poems, liturgies, and teachings—released freely so that you, too, can fill your days with these glorious sounds and words. Let them become sherpas for your mind: gentle yet powerful instruments that lift you out of the ordinary and dull into an energy of love, joy, and abundance. As you sing or simply listen, may they help you imagine and co-create the beautiful, virtuous world your heart already knows is possible.

Here, with love from me to you, is one of my favorite songs. Turn up the sound and sing it from your heart.

“Greater Love” by Tyla Gabriel

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Greater Love

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We throw the word around like it’s cheap and light Love the moment, love the feeling, love the shine But You showed us something deeper than the eye can see A cross that held no anger, only mercy Not what I get, not what I feel But what I give when no one else will Greater love, no one has ever known Lay my life down, let Your heart be shown Love my enemy, serve the least of these This is how they’ll know that I belong to Thee Greater love, flowing from the cross Selfless, endless, never counting loss Jesus, make me love the way You do Greater love… greater love You loved us when we ran, when we turned away Forgave the ones who nailed You, still You stayed Commanded us to follow, not with words alone But hands that serve, a heart that’s fully known Not what feels right, not what feels safe But what reflects the love that took Your place Greater love, no one has ever known Lay my life down, let Your heart be shown Love my enemy, serve the least of these This is how they’ll know that I belong to Thee Greater love, flowing from the cross Selfless, endless, never counting loss Jesus, make me love the way You do Greater love… greater love Let it start in me, let it overflow Every choice I make, let Your mercy show No more holding back, no more self-defense I’m laying down my life in full surrender Greater love, no one has ever known Lay my life down, let Your heart be shown Love my enemy, serve the least of these This is how they’ll know that I belong to Thee Greater love, flowing from the cross Selfless, endless, never counting loss Jesus, make me love the way You do Greater love… greater love Greater love… greater love Let the whole world see Your heart in us Greater love… greater love.

“Greater Love” by Tyla Gabriel

© 2026 Our Spirit LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

In a world quick to cheapen the word “love,” Jesus reveals its true weight on the cross: a love so profound it lays down everything for the unworthy, forgives its executioners, and calls us to do the same. This week we bring you two interconnected offerings that explore this Greater Love as the ultimate heavenly virtue capable of overcoming the Seven Deadly Sins.

‘Greater Love - the Divine Virtue’, a sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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The Sermon – “Greater Love – the Divine Virtue”

This sermon traces the ancient battle within every soul between the Seven Deadly Sins (Pride, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Greed, Gluttony, and Lust) and the healing power of the Seven Heavenly Virtues. Rooted in centuries of Christian wisdom, Dr. Gabriel shows how each vice is a distortion of love turned inward, sideways, or violent—and how rightly ordered, sacrificial love restores the soul. With rich historical context, vivid medieval imagery, practical antidotes, and a hopeful call to transformation, the sermon reminds us that virtue is not moralism but the Divine flowing through us when we get our smaller self out of the way. Love is not merely one virtue among many; it is the source and crown of all virtues.

The Awakened Heart of the Cosmos

A Book of Spiritual Poetry

Many of you who have followed my work over the years know that I have carried a very deep and personal spiritual experience since 1984. It was a Damascus-like moment — a direct encounter with a love and light so powerful that it changed the entire direction of my life. In that moment, the veil between the physical world and the spiritual world was pulled aside, and I was shown, beyond any doubt, that there is a living, loving reality just beyond what our ordinary senses perceive.

For decades, I struggled to find a way to share what I had seen and felt. A conventional book felt too linear, too small to hold an experience that was vast, living, and eternal. Words on a page could describe it, but they could not transmit it. I searched for years for the right form — something that could carry the living presence of that light and speak directly to the soul of the reader.

Poetry has become that form.

Poetry is the most sublime language of the spirit because it does not merely explain spiritual truth — it embodies it. Through image, rhythm, feeling, and symbol, poetry bypasses the analytical mind and speaks straight to the heart. It creates a living resonance. A true poem does not just tell you about the spiritual world; it allows you to feel its presence, its beauty, and its comfort. In this way, poetry becomes a bridge — a threshold experience — between the visible and invisible worlds.

Over the past years, I have written poems and lyrics drawn directly from my own spiritual journey. These living thoughts emerged from the deep inner work of integrating that original experience of love and light, as well as the many thresholds, trials, and revelations that followed. They are not abstract or theoretical. They are living reflections of a real path walked with Christ as protector and guide.

The Awakened Heart of the Cosmos is divided into seven chapters that trace a complete spiritual arc:

Crossing the Threshold

Grappling with Evil

Meeting the Dweller

Ahriman at the Threshold

The Karma of Untruthfulness

The Path of Higher Knowledge

The Living Cosmos

Together, these poems move from awakening and confrontation with darkness, through moral and spiritual development, into the joyful realization that the human heart is not separate from the cosmos, but is its awakened participant.

I am now beginning to share this book publicly, one poem at a time, here on my blog at www.gospelofsophia.com. Each poem will be posted with both the written text and an audio reading, so you may receive it in whichever way most deeply touches you.

If you are walking a spiritual path — especially in these difficult and confusing times — I want you to know that you are not alone. There is a living spiritual world that is real, present, and deeply loving. There is protection. There is guidance. And there is a path through the darkness into greater light.

May these poems be a companion and a light on your journey.

With love and in service to Christ Sophia,

Tyla Gabriel

Here is the first poem of the first chapter of the first book. Subscribe to www.gospelofsophia.com to receive free email book as each poem is published. Collect all poems in your inbox.

Listen to the narrated poem below.

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False Evidence Appearing Real

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Headlines thunder from the screen— Apocalypse in every scene— Yet fear, that subtle alchemist, Distills the real from what is missed. It wears the face of coming doom, But turns the soul back to its tomb Of doubt, of helplessness, of night, Forgetting how the inner sight Still pierces every veil of clay And finds the Sun behind the gray. F.E.A.R.—false evidence arrayed As solid fact, a game self-played To bind the heart in chains of stone— While all along the Spirit’s throne Stands ready, and the still small voice Invites the soul to make its choice: To wake, to turn, to build the ark Not out of wood, but out of spark— The spark of love that knows no end, The light no darkness can transcend. In this Consciousness Soul age Despair itself becomes the stage Where ego wakes to who it is— A child of stars, a breath of bliss That walked through fear and found it thin, A paper tiger, paper skin. Awake, dear heart—the harvest waits; The etheric Christ already sates The hunger of the ones who see Beyond the veil of history. The sky may seem to fall today— But only that the true may stay. .

“False Evidence Appearing Real” by Tyla Gabriel

© 2026 Our Spirit LLC.

All Rights Reserved.