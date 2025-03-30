Gabriel’s Diary

Gabriel's Diary

WC
Mar 30

I greet and welcome the sun at every sunrise. Sophia fits like a glove. Foundation Stone Meditation is Amazing every morning after which I do my morning contemplation exercise. The evening contemplation exercise is a bit harder but I do take an out point, a stuck picture or a ball of energy that I have my attention on and work on it from a spiritual morality point of view trying to approach the event from the other persons viewpoint. Thank you Thank you Thank you. 😘

Scott Meyler
Mar 31

THANKYOU!❤️🙏❤️🦁🌷...

