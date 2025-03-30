Have you ever gazed at the night sky and wondered if there’s more to your existence than meets the eye? What if I told you that, according to Rudolf Steiner, you’re not just a fleeting speck in the universe but a being destined to evolve into an angel? Not the harp-playing, halo-wearing kind of angel you might imagine, but a radiant entity of wisdom, love, and spiritual power. In our book How to Become an Angel by Dr. Douglas J. Gabriel, based on Steiner’s teachings, this transformation is a cosmic journey spanning epochs—and it’s one you can start preparing for right now.

Let’s dive into this fascinating process and explore how a human can ascend to angelhood.

Who Was Rudolf Steiner?

Before we embark on this celestial path, let’s meet the guide behind these ideas. Rudolf Steiner (1861–1925) was a philosopher, educator, and visionary who founded Anthroposophy, a spiritual science that blends rigorous inquiry with esoteric wisdom. Think of him as a bridge between the material and spiritual worlds. Born in what is now Croatia, Steiner’s life’s work—from creating Waldorf schools to pioneering biodynamic farming—revolved around one core belief: humans are spiritual beings evolving toward higher states of consciousness. In his view, becoming an angel isn’t a fairy tale; it’s the next chapter in our cosmic story.

The Path to Angelhood: A Cosmic Timeline

Steiner’s vision of human evolution isn’t a quick sprint; it’s a marathon across vast cycles of time. According to Anthroposophy, we’re currently in the 5th Post-Atlantean Period, a phase of human development that began after the fall of Atlantis and will stretch until 3573 AD. This is just one of seven periods in our current Earth epoch, and we’ve got two more to go—the 6th (Russian/Slavic) and 7th (American)—before the Earth transforms into its next incarnation, dubbed Future Jupiter. It’s on Future Jupiter that humans who’ve prepared their spirits will emerge as angels. But don’t pack your wings just yet; this process takes thousands of years and hinges on what you do today.

Here’s how it unfolds:

Moral Deeds Shape Your Future Self : Steiner teaches that every thought, feeling, and action you take builds your spiritual body for the future. Acts of love, compassion, and wisdom are like bricks in the “New Jerusalem”—a spiritual realm you’ll inhabit as an angel. From Douglas’ book: “Every thought, feeling, or deed either creates the wings of our evolving Angel-hood or the horns of our devolving animalhood.” Choose wisely, because selfish or materialistic choices could drag you backward into what Steiner calls “sub-natural” realms.

Super-Sensible Perception : To become an angel, you’ll need to see beyond the physical world. This means developing super-sensible perception , a kind of spiritual sight that lets you connect with angels and other divine beings. Through practices like meditation, prayer, and contemplation, you can awaken this ability and learn the “language of the spirit”—a communication rooted in virtues rather than words.

A Long Game of Evolution: After the 7th Post-Atlantean Period ends around 7894 AD, humanity faces two more epochs (the 6th and 7th Post-Atlantean Epochs), each with their own seven periods. That’s roughly 30,000 years before the Earth dissolves into a rest phase called pralaya, then reemerges as Future Jupiter. Only those who’ve cultivated their spirits will take flight as angels, co-creating this new world with the spiritual hierarchy.

What Are Angels, Anyway?

In Steiner’s cosmology, angels aren’t fluffy cherubs; they’re beings who’ve already walked the human path. Douglas explains how angels were once humans during a previous incarnation of Earth called Old Moon. Having evolved beyond that stage, they now guide us, steering our eternal “I” (or ego) through incarnations. On Future Jupiter, we’ll follow in their footsteps, becoming beings who perceive not just plants, animals, and humans, but the soul-world itself—a realm of pain, pleasure, and spiritual truth invisible to our current senses.

Imagine an angel’s perspective: the mineral world we obsess over—rocks, gems, gadgets—fades into empty space. Their senses begin with life itself, and their role is to uplift humanity toward its divine potential. That’s what we’re aiming for: a state where we, too, can guide others with wisdom and love.

Living the Path Today: Your Spiritual Toolkit

So, how do you start this epic transformation in your everyday life? The good news is you don’t need to wait 30,000 years to begin. Steiner offers practical steps to prepare your soul, and they’re surprisingly grounded:

Cultivate Virtues : Focus on qualities like humility, love, purity, and patience. How to Become an Angel lists seven virtues—think of them as your angel-training checklist. Each kind act or wise thought strengthens your spiritual wings.

Practice Meditation : Quiet your mind daily to tune into the spiritual world. Steiner’s book How to Know Higher Worlds is a great guide for developing super-sensible perception. Even five minutes of reflection can plant the seeds.

Act with Intention: Start your day with a purpose—say, “Today, I’ll embody kindness”—and end it by reviewing how you did. These small choices build your “mansion” in Future Jupiter.

Picture this: You wake up, sip your coffee, and take a moment to focus on compassion. At work, you help a struggling colleague, not for praise but because it’s right. Before bed, you reflect on how that felt. Simple, right? Yet each step aligns you with the divine plan.

The Stakes: Evolution or Devolution

Here’s where it gets intense. Steiner warns that not everyone will become an angel. If you cling to materialism—think endless scrolling, greed, or apathy—you risk devolving into a “sub-human cyborg,” as the manuscript vividly describes. This isn’t just poetic flair; it’s a call to action. The world’s pull toward machines and cold logic could atrophy your spiritual capacities, leaving you stuck in a dark, mechanical fate. But choose growth—through virtues and awareness—and you’ll soar toward a light-filled future.

Your Wings Are Waiting

The journey from human to angel is a wild, cosmic ride—one that stretches across millennia yet begins with your next choice. Rudolf Steiner’s vision, as unpacked in How to Become an Angel, invites you to see yourself as a co-creator in a divine plan. By living with intention, nurturing your spirit, and embracing the unseen, you’re not just surviving; you’re evolving into a being of radiant potential.

Curious to learn more? Dive into Steiner’s works like Occult Science or Theosophy. Your path to angelhood starts now—will you take the first step?

Deeper Secrets of Becoming An Angel

See our lessons on this topic at: https://www.ourspirit.com/become-angel