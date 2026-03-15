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Forever Hand in Hand, Sermon by Douglas Gabriel

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Forever Hand in Hand, Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:11

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Download and share with friends: https://ourspiritnet.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/forever-hand-in-hand_tyla-gabriel-1.mp3

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Lyrics: Forever Hand in Hand

From the moment I first saw you,

Grace opened my eyes so wide.

I promised my heart to Jesus,

And He placed you by my side.

No wandering, no turning back,

In Christ’s love we’re forever true—

One covenant, one sacred path,

My heart belongs to you.

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Forever hand in hand, we’ll walk in His light!

Through every storm and joy, we’ll shine so bright!

Our love’s a fortress built on the Rock above,

Eternal, unbreakable, sealed in God’s love!

Rejoice, rejoice, our hearts overflow—

In Jesus’ name, together we’ll grow!

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Step by step through highs and trials,

We’ll face them side by side.

Every challenge builds our foundation,

With the Savior as our guide.

No future without you beside me,

Like stars in heaven’s endless sky—

You’re the dream God gave to awaken,

In His glory, you and I.

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Forever hand in hand, we’ll walk in His light!

Through every storm and joy, we’ll shine so bright!

Our love’s a fortress built on the Rock above,

Eternal, unbreakable, sealed in God’s love!

Rejoice, rejoice, our hearts overflow—

In Jesus’ name, together we’ll grow!

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Beyond this life, in heaven’s embrace,

Our timeless tale will echo His grace.

A legacy of faith, hope, and endless praise—

With you, my love, forever and always!

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Forever hand in hand, we’ll walk in His light!

Through every storm and joy, we’ll shine so bright!

Our love’s a fortress built on the Rock above,

Eternal, unbreakable, sealed in God’s love!

Rejoice, rejoice, our hearts overflow—

In Jesus’ name, together we’ll grow!

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https://gospelofsophia.com/2025/11/14/magdalene-bride-of-christ/

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Bookmark the page www.ourspirit.com where you will find dozens of conversations and lectures by Douglas Gabriel and John Barnwell that can take you deeper into your studies of spiritual science. We call this the ‘Invisible College’, a self-paced and self-directed course in Spiritual Science where there are no gurus, priests, or cult leaders - just YOU and your desire for TRUTH and KNOWLEDGE.

Find this lecture here: https://www.ourspirit.com/second-coming